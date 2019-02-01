Craving a late-night cookie? Insomnia Cookies just opened in SLO — and it delivers

It’s 2 a.m. No restaurants or stores are open — and the only thing you want in the entire world is a warm chocolate chip cookie.

Lucky for you, Insomnia Cookies has just brought its late-night model to San Luis Obispo — meaning no more unfulfilled midnight cookie cravings.

The dessert chain opened its first Central Coast location at 22 Chorro Street on Monday.

Media representatives did not respond to requests for comment on why they chose San Luis Obispo as its latest location, although the company appears to be largely targeting California college towns.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Insomnia Cookies was founded at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003, but the first Insomnia Cookies in the state was in Davis in October 2018, followed by San Diego in December 2018.

San Luis Obispo is the state’s third Insomnia Cookies location. Another spot is slated to open in Chico sometime in 2019

Insomnia Cookies offers cookies in a variety of classic flavors, including chocolate chip, M&M, chocolate mint and oatmeal raisin. The restaurant also serves up brownies, cookie cakes and cookie ice cream or icing sandwiches.

The business even delivers to most of San Luis Obispo, including the Cal Poly campus. (To find out if your home or residence hall is within delivery limits, check out the Insomnia Cookies website.) Delivery hours start one hour after the store opens, and end at 3 a.m.

Insomnia Cookies is open from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends.