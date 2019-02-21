These SLO County restaurants scored highest, lowest in health inspections in January

What are the cleanest and dirtiest restaurants n San Luis Obispo County?

The Tribune has assembled a list of San Luis Obispo County eateries that scored the highest and the lowest in health inspections conducted by the county Public Health Department in January 2019.

All information in this report was obtained through a public records request. County health inspectors’ notes have been edited for length and clarity.

Learn more about health inspections and the cleanliness of your favorite restaurant or bar here at EatSafeSLO.org.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

Lowest rated restaurants

Oasis Restaurant, 675 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo



Points lost: 19.5



Notes: Numerous repeat violations were observed. The entire kitchen is in need of a thorough detail cleaning. Excessive soil, grease, and debris accumulations were observed on surfaces and equipment throughout the facility. Maintain accurate and visible thermometers in all refrigerators. The inoperable outdoor refrigerator is in disrepair and does not appear to be vermin-proof. Do not use this area to store anything used in the food facility operations. Repair the inoperative prep-top refrigerator near the cook line to maintain food temperatures at or below 41 degrees. Equipment throughout the facility was observed damaged or in disrepair.

San Simeon Restaurant & Mini Mart, 9520 Castillo Drive, San Simeon



Points lost: 19.5



Notes: When tested, the dish machine did not contain at least 50 ppm (parts per million) chlorine. Have unit services to correct. Provide paper towels in a dispenser in the bar area. Employee drinking, eating in kitchen. Observed several uncovered bins of dry goods. Cover all food, including dry goods, with lids or plastic wrap. Provide a functioning thermometer for the walk-in refrigerator.

60 Degree Steakhouse & Pub, 4090 Burton Drive, Cambria



Points lost: 18.5



Notes: The soap dispensers in the kitchen and dish washing area were empty. Keep soap stocked at all times. Provide a functioning thermometer for the walk-in refrigerator. All refrigeration must be maintained below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Toilet room doors must be self-closing. Install spring-loaded hinges or closure-arms. Observed employee drink without lid and personal keys setting on the deli slicer.





Madeline’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, 788 Main Street, Cambria



Points lost: 16



Notes: Observed hand rolling of crapes without first washing hands. Observed knife stored between refrigerators. This space is not cleaned. At least one employee must have an up-to-date food safety certificate.

Eclair Bakery, 117 E Branch St., Suite B, Arroyo Grande



Points lost: 16



Notes: Observed numerous mice droppings inside the utensil metal storage drawer. Hand washing sink at food preparation area not accessible for hand washing. Observed deteriorated flooring, walls and ceilings. Used wiping cloths being stored at food preparation tables.

These restaurants also received scores below 90 due to violations.

Tonita’s Mexican Food , 1024 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 15.5

, 1024 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 15.5 Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ , 1125 24th St., Paso Robles. Points lost: 15.5

, 1125 24th St., Paso Robles. Points lost: 15.5 Rustic Fire , 1145 24th St., Suite D, Paso Robles. Points lost: 15.5

, 1145 24th St., Suite D, Paso Robles. Points lost: 15.5 Ragged Point Inn , 19019 Highway 1, Ragged Point. Points lost: 13.5

, 19019 Highway 1, Ragged Point. Points lost: 13.5 Thai-rrific , 208 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 13.5

, 208 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 13.5 On Bar , 1144 Pine St., Paso Robles. Points lost: 12.5

, 1144 Pine St., Paso Robles. Points lost: 12.5 Manny’s Bar & Grill , 2748 Spring St., Paso Robles. Points lost: 12

, 2748 Spring St., Paso Robles. Points lost: 12 Pancho Villa , 13 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Closed until abated.

, 13 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Closed until abated. Marisol At The Cliffs , 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach. Points lost: 11

, 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach. Points lost: 11 Red Scooter Deli , 1102 Pine St., Paso Robles. Points lost: 11

, 1102 Pine St., Paso Robles. Points lost: 11 The Rib Line, 12308 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 10.5

Highest rated restaurants

These restaurants received San Luis Obispo County’s Award of Excellence with a score of 100 with no violations.

Subway , 660 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

, 660 Quintana Road, Morro Bay McDonalds , 780 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

, 780 Quintana Road, Morro Bay Peet’s Coffee & Tea , 1075 Court St., Suite 110, San Luis Obispo

, 1075 Court St., Suite 110, San Luis Obispo The Scoop Ice Cream , 607 Dolliver St., Pismo Beach

, 607 Dolliver St., Pismo Beach Starbucks Coffee, 1495 Creston Road, Suite B, Paso Robles

These restaurants received the county’s Award of Excellence with a score of 99 or 99.5 with minimal violations.

Fay’s Fusion , 580 Cypress St., Suite N1A, Pismo Beach





, 580 Cypress St., Suite N1A, Pismo Beach Madonna Inn Expo , 120 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo



Note: Madonna Inn Pool, Bar and Market was scored 96 and Madonna Inn Banquet was scored 97.

, 120 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo Note: Madonna Inn Pool, Bar and Market was scored 96 and Madonna Inn Banquet was scored 97. Red Bee Coffee , 278 W Grand Ave., Grover Beach

, 278 W Grand Ave., Grover Beach Linn’s Easy As Pie Cafe , 4251 Bridge St., Cambria

, 4251 Bridge St., Cambria Sunshine Donuts , 195 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

, 195 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo Wild Ginger , 2380 Main St., Suite G, Cambria

, 2380 Main St., Suite G, Cambria Pizza Express , 960 W. Grand Ave., Suite C, Grover Beach

, 960 W. Grand Ave., Suite C, Grover Beach Thai Talay , 601 Price St., Pismo Beach

, 601 Price St., Pismo Beach Taco Bell , 1500 W. Grande Ave., Grover Beach.

, 1500 W. Grande Ave., Grover Beach. McDonald’s , 250 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach.

, 250 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. Big Sur Restaurant, 9290 Castillo Drive, San Simeon.

The following restaurants received a score of 100 with no violations and were approved to open.