Want to eat at the most scenic restaurants in the U.S.? This list says 2 are in Pismo

If you love dining with a view — and nationally ranked restaurants — Pismo Beach is the place to be this year.

The beach town has not one, but two restaurants, on OpenTable’s annual list of the “100 Most Scenic Restaurants in the United States”: Ventana Grill and Oyster Loft.

According to OpenTable, an online reservation site , the list for 2018 “highlights restaurants that offer breath-taking views of nature, cityscapes and travel-worthy landmarks.” Rankings are based on analysis of more than 12 million reviews of 28,000 restaurants across the United States.

Unsurprisingly, California had the most most scenic restaurants in the country, with 27 eateries making the list — almost all of those located next to the ocean.

With more than 1,300 reviews, Ventana Grill had four-and-a-half stars and had a 98 percent recommendation score.

The restaurant’s most highly mentioned dish? Fish and chips.

Oyster Loft also had four-and-a-half stars, after 1,293 reviews. It had a 94 percent recommended score, and was also named the “Best Food in the California Central Coast” by OpenTable reviewers. Their highest recommended dish was the black cod.

Both restaurants appeared on the OpenTable list in 2017.





To view the full list, go to www.opentable.com/lists/most-scenic-restaurants-2018.

