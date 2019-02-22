SLO Donut Co. is close to opening its new Atascadero store

This is not a drill — after about a year of preparation, SLO Donut Co. is close to opening its second location in Atascadero.

The popular doughnut store — commonly known as SloDoCo — teased its big opening in an Instagram story Thursday night.

“Atascadero opening early March,” read the photo post, featuring a smiling heart gif. “More details to come. Stay tuned.”

A notice on the website says it’s seeking “donut slingers” for the new location, with shifts available from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In May 2018, SloDoCo announced it would open a second location. At the time, business manager Brandon Miller said the company expected to complete construction on the shop by the end of 2018.

The new 2,000-square-foot store will be located in the Colony Square center on El Camino Real, near Galaxy Theatres.

Miller did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the anticipated opening Friday morning.

Miller told the Tribune in May 2018 he expects the new location will be similar to SLO Donut Co’s popular San Luis Obispo spot — though “a lot more family-oriented.”

The company’s Foothill Boulevard location is a notable hangout for Cal Poly students, partially because the flagship store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It also boasts a rotating menu of sweet treats.

The San Luis Obispo spot, which opened in 2010, has played host to a number of celebrities over the years, including actors John Stamos and Josh Peck in 2016 and “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Iron Chef America” host Alton Brown in 2017.