Restaurant News & Reviews
Kraken Coffee Co. opens second location at ‘the best spot’ in Pismo Beach
How Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach got its name
Central Coast coffee lovers will now have an easier time getting their fix.
Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach just opened a second location down the coast.
Owner James Whitaker said the coffeehouse is located at “the best spot in Pismo” at 172 Pomeroy Street. The 1,400-square-foot spot is near the base of the recently renovated Pismo Beach Pier, offering ocean views.
The first Kraken Coffee Co. opened in 2017 at 310 Front St. in Avila Beach. The coffee shop was Whitaker’s first solo business; he co-owns Kreuzberg Coffee and Batch Old Fashioned Ice Cream in downtown San Luis Obispo.
Whitaker said opening a Pismo Beach location seemed like the next logical step.
“We love having a coffee shop on the beach and thought two is better than one,” Whitaker said.
The Pismo Beach location has the “same DNA” as the Avila Beach spot, he said, with similar design elements and the same tiling and wood countertops.
The coffeehouse is still in the soft opening phase, which began at the end of June. It is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, but hours may change.
The Pismo Beach location is in the process of hiring and is looking for a team of 15 to 20 people.
A third Kraken location is planned for San Luis Obispo Public Market, which is expected to open in September.
For more information, call 805-295-6996 or follow @krakencoffeeco on Instagram.
Comments