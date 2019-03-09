Kraken Coffee is opening a new SLO County location

Like the mythical, many-tentacled sea monster that inspired its name, Kraken Coffee Co. is expanding its reach.
The popular Avila Beach coffeehouse announced plans for a new location via Instagram and Facebook on Thursday, sharing a photo of the Pismo Beach Pier and its logo with a simple caption: “Coming June 2019.”
According to comments on the Instagram post, the new Kraken spot will be located at the end of Pomeroy Avenue by the newly refurbished pier.
The Pismo Beach coffee shop would be Kraken’s third location in San Luis Obispo County.
Business owner James Whitaker opened the original Kraken Coffee Co. at 310 Front St. in Avila Beach in 2017.
The Avila Beach coffeehouse was the first solo effort for Whitaker, co-owner of Kreuzberg Coffee and Batch Old Fashioned Ice Cream in downtown San Luis Obispo. (He also co-owned San Luis Obispo acai bowl shop Bowl’d, which closed in February 2018.)
In March 2018, Kraken announced plans to open a location at the new San Luis Obispo Public Market in San Luis Obispo.
“We’re so excited to be opening our SECOND LOCATION!” read a post on the shop’s Facebook page. “After lots of searching and thought we’ve secured space at the awesome @slopublicmarket and are looking at opening next year when the development is completed! We’ve loved serving our little community of Avila and are stoked to be taking some of that Kraken joy to SLO.”
The SLO Public Market is under construction at 120 Tank Farm Road. The project’s Market Hall is scheduled to open in the summer, while a beer garden and bocce ball court are slated to open this spring.
Other businesses signed on as commercial tenants include Neighborhood Acai and Juice Bar, Central Coast Creamery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Negranti Creamery.
