You can sip beer on the Pismo Pier at this new brewery in Paso — wait, what?

A new craft brewery has opened up in Paso Robles — and you can sit on the Pismo Beach Pier while you sip your beer.





That’s right. The patio at California Coast Beer Co., headed by teacher-turned-brewer Frank Panian, is made out of reclaimed wood from the Pismo Beach Pier.

“That was the style we were going for,” Panian said. “The whole brewery has that reclaimed look to it.”

The bar is also made out of Pismo Beach pier wood, and a few of the walls came from an 1890s train station in Santa Margarita, he said.

Panian said California Coast Beer Co. opened its doors in the old Tozzi’s Automotive building at 1346 Railroad Street in early June. He’s still in the “soft opening” stage of figuring out what works, he said.

So far, Panian said, he’s brewed India pale ales (IPAs), pale brown ales, blondes, a Belgian-style witbier and a Belgian-style strong golden ale.

Beers await customers at California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles. California Coast Beer Co.

Eventually, he said, he’d like to make seasonal beers — and a stout, porter or red ale as a way to “change it up a little.”

“We’re just trying to get the foundation of beers going and get the brand going,” Panian said, adding that the brewery will ultimately offer six beers produced in-house that will stay on tap as long as people like them. The business will also have two taps that will rotate each quarter, he said.

“We want to do something a little different so people will keep coming back and won’t see the same beers on tap,” Panian said.

He said feedback from people who’ve tried the beers has been really positive. “So far, we’re pretty happy people are enjoying it,” Panian said.

Panian said the brewery, which has about 2,000 square feet of space inside and an additional 2,000 square feet in the back, will soon start hosting live music, as well as other events such as taco night. The brewery also offers happy hours every day from 3 to 5 p.m. and all day on Sundays.

It’s also planning to serve food, but are still in the process of negotiating details with the city, Panian said.

Head brewer Frank Panian poses for a picture at California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles. California Coast Beer Co.

Panian, originally from Modesto, decided to put down roots in the North County a few years ago.

“I have three beautiful little girls, and my wife and I wanted to make a change,” Panian said. “We fell in love with Paso. This is where we want to be, this is where we want to raise our kids.”

So when Panian decided to open a brewery, he knew he wanted to start it in Paso Robles.

“There’s a lot of wineries here, not so much breweries, and the people are so welcoming,” Panian said. “We’ve met a lot of people and friends here, and we wanted to open it up to them as a way to thank them for their support.”

Panian declined to say how much he invested in the brewery, but said it was “enough that I’m very excited pints are being sold across the bar.”

“We’re excited. Things have been great, and we appreciate everybody for their support,” Panian said. “We’re looking forward to sharing our beer with the Central Coast.”

The brewery is open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, visit calcoastbeer.com, or check out the brewery’s Instagram and Facebook pages.