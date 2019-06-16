New craft beer, wine tasting shop coming to SLO Public Market

SLO Public Market slated to open in fall 2019 Most buildings at the San Luis Obispo Public Market are expected to be finished in September. Tenants include Central Coast Creamery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, High Street Market & Deli, and Kraken Coffee Company. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Most buildings at the San Luis Obispo Public Market are expected to be finished in September. Tenants include Central Coast Creamery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, High Street Market & Deli, and Kraken Coffee Company.

A beer and wine tasting shop with six existing locations in California and one in Virginia will open at the SLO Public Market at Long Bonetti Ranch.

The company, Bottlecraft, will offer tastings of local, domestic and international craft beer and wine. It showcases hundreds of bottled or canned beers, as well as on draft.

SLO Public Market, a collection of shops, restaurants, a farmer’s market and a brewery, among other businesses, is under construction at the corner of Tank Farm Road and South Higuera Street and has plans to open its first commercial spaces in September.

“Bottlecraft’s goal is to truly be a tasting room offering the local standbys, as well as beers you won’t see anywhere else,” SLO Public Market said in a statement. “Their wine selection focuses on small, family-run producers and natural wines made through organic and sustainable farming practices.”

SLO Public Market officials said visitors will be able to enjoy their refreshments while walking throughout the Market Hall, at Bottlecraft’s barstools or on the adjacent outdoor patio.

Other merchants signed on to the SLO Public Market, according to its website, include: Central Coast Creamery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, High Street Market & Deli, Kraken Coffee Company, Mixed Co. (Krobar and Yes Cocktail), Negranti Creamery, The Neighborhood Acai and Juice Bar and Orangetheory Fitness; The Yoga Standard and Stafford’s Chocolates.

