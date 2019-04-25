New burger joint in Oceano has pastrami burger, ranch dressing ‘people go crazy for’

Adams Burgers is a new restaurant that opened in March in Oceano. The restaurant serves “high-quality burgers, fries and shakes” at 325 Pier Ave in Oceano. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

There’s a new burger joint in town.

Adams Burgers in Oceano is owned by Saleh Obeid, who owns numerous burger restaurants through the Central Valley

The new eatery, which opened March 21, is their first restaurant in the Central Coast area, son and restaurant manager Adeeb Obeid told The Tribune in a phone interview on Tuesday, and a departure from his father’s previous restaurants.

“Everything is fresh,” he said. “We use fresh beef patties and fresh bread, fresh vegetables — everything is made fresh.”

Obeid declined to share the names of his father’s other restaurants, but business records show Saleh Obeid as the owner or a registered contact for at least four other establishments around the state, including Adam’s Drive-In in Hanford, Super Burger Drive-In in Reedley, Kings Drive-In in Corcoran and Best Burger Drive-In in Visalia.

In Oceano, Adams Burgers takes over the space left by Beach Burger, which closed in August 2018.

“We chose Oceano because of its location by the beach,” Obeid said. “We wanted to bring something to this part of the community.”

The menu features typical burger joint fare: burgers, of course, but also various sandwiches, salads and appetizers including french fries and onion rings. There are also milkshakes and special kids meals.

“If they like fresh food at a reasonable price for good quality, then they’ll like us,” Obeid said.

Obeid said Adams Burgers gets its bread baked fresh every day from a San Luis Obispo County bakery, though he declined to disclose which one.

According to Obeid, the signature item on the Adams Burgers menu is the $9 pastrami burger. He added that the restaurant’s ranch dressing is “the best you’re going to have.”

“Even at our other locations, people go crazy for our ranch,” he said.

The 1,200-square-foot restaurant has six employees at the moment, though Obeid said they are looking for more. He declined to disclose how much it cost to open the new restaurant.

Obeid said so far the response to Adams Burgers has been “very positive.” Reviews on the restaurant’s Facebook page give it five out of five stars.

“If we see that it stays as positive as it has been, then hopefully this coming year we’d be able to open another location in the Five Cities area,” he said. “At some point we’d love to move into San Luis Obispo.”