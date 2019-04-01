Colony Market and Deli opens in downtown Atascadero — and nearly sells out

Atascadero’s newest eatery had a particularly successful opening weekend — it did so well it nearly ran out of food.

Colony Market and Deli opened Friday on the corner of El Camino Real and Traffic Way in a converted space that previously housed a gas station.

The shop — which offers specialty sandwiches, soups, salads and beer — served about 700 customers from Friday to Sunday, according to Joanna Wemple, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Shayne.

Colony Market and Deli went through seven kegs of beer during the weekend, she said.

Hundreds of customers visited Colony Market and Deli in downtown Atascadero during the shop’s opening weekend. Patrick Ibarra patrick@patrickibarra.net

“The place was just wall to wall,” Wemple said.

Although the Wemples had plenty of supplies heading into their opening, they had to temporarily close on Monday to restock the house-made sauces and ingredients they use to make their specialty sandwiches, Wemple said.

“For us not to have what makes Colony, Colony — it just wouldn’t make any sense,” she said.

Z Villages LLC purchased the property in 2016 with the hope of finding a new kind of tenant.

“We just had a vision of something that promoted more community — of being out and about,” Zoe Zappas, a Z Villages marketing and project manager, told The Tribune in February.

The company, owned by Mike Zappas and his family, is also in the midst of developing the La Plaza mixed-used project just down El Camino Real from the restaurant.

Colony Market and Deli will reopen on Tuesday — in the meantime, the Wemples are giving away gift cards through their Facebook and Instagram pages.

“The Atascadero community, I swear to you, they were like rock stars,” Wemple said.

To learn more, visit instagram.com/colonymarketanddeli and facebook.com/colonymarketanddeli.

The deli’s opening was the second high-profile arrival in downtown Atascadero last week. SLO Donut Co. also opened its doors on Tuesday at the shop’s second location in Colony Square.