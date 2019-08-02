Michaels arts and crafts store has an opening date for its move across SLO

Michaels reveals opening date for its new SLO store Michaels arts and crafts store is moving to a new location in the Madonna Plaza in San Luis Obispo, California. Manager Brett Oliver talks about when the new store will open and what it will look like. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michaels arts and crafts store is moving to a new location in the Madonna Plaza in San Luis Obispo, California. Manager Brett Oliver talks about when the new store will open and what it will look like.

The new Michaels arts and craft store in San Luis Obispo is planning to open before the end of the month.

Manager Brett Oliver said the store will open Aug. 15 to friends and family on Aug. 16 and to the general public the next day; its grand opening celebration will be Aug. 18 at its new location at the Madonna Plaza shopping center.

The business — offering supplies including custom frames, bead jewelry, craft paint and needle arts — is in the process of moving from its location of the past 21 years in the Marigold Center.

“We’ll have an opening for friends and family on Aug. 15, and we won’t turn the public away, but our official opening is Aug. 16,” Oliver said. “For the grand opening, we’ll offer coupons for customers.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Manager Brett Oliver talks about the opening of a new Michaels arts and crafts store Aug. 16 at a new location in the former Sears building in Madonna Plaza. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The store will occupy a roughly 22,000-square-foot space, located next to the new Ross Dress for Less, which opened July 19 — both in smaller, redesigned units where the larger, old Sears building used to be located.

Oliver said the new location is roughly the same size as its closing store on Broad Street, but its location will better serve customers trying to access Highway 101.

“The other location was just a little less convenient to get to from the freeway,” Oliver said. “At the new store, there will be two exits close by.”

Oliver said the neighboring large stores in the plaza will also bring some traffic, including the incoming REI and Sprouts, which opened in April.

The new Michaels will employ about 50 people, and the staff is mostly in place, though it will hire additional workers soon in preparation for Halloween and Christmas, when customer activity spikes, Oliver said.

Ann Brown stocks shelves in preparation for the new Michaels opening Aug. 16 in the former Sears building in Madonna Plaza. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The old store currently is offering half-off discounts, but the business’ clearance sales have depleted the store of much of its stock, and its remaining supply is limited, Oliver said.

Customers can continue to order from the SLO store online and come in for their purchased items, or people can get merchandise mailed to their home from a Michaels warehouse, Oliver said.

Oliver said the Marigold location’s parking was adequate, but the new store’s spaces will have trees offering shade coverings and availability in the front and the back.

Store hours will be the same, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.