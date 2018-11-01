Michaels craft store will be moving in at old Sears location at Madonna Plaza

Michaels crafts store is getting closer to a new home across town in San Luis Obispo.

The store’s new building is one of three new tenant spaces under construction in the Madonna Plaza Shopping Center where the Sears store used to be, according to a Michaels representative.

The existing Michaels store currently operates at 3880 Broad St., but the company has planned its move for more than a year to the Madonna Plaza center.

Michaels’ new space is 21,729 square feet, according to an Aug. 21, 2017 city staff report presented to the Architectural Review Commission.

“We are uncertain as to the exact timeline for the new building construction but believe it could be mid next year,” said Mallory Smith, a Michaels public relations manager, in an email sent Wednesday.





Brett Oliver, general manager of Michaels’ San Luis Obispo store, told The Tribune in May that the Madonna Plaza will be a better location because of its more convenient access to Highway 101.





Michaels has posted a “Coming Soon” sign at the new location, and the construction area has been fenced off to prevent public access during work.

Cement walls have been erected at the construction site at 273 Madonna Road where the three new tenant spaces will roughly split the former Sears building of 75,400 square feet into the three new commercial spaces totaling 56,257 square feet, according to the city’s August 2017 staff report.

Ross Dress for Less is expected to fill one of the other spots, a 22,020-square foot space, and its name appears as one of the storefronts in the city’s Aug. 21, 2017, planning documents.

Store representative Connie Kao told The Tribune by email Thursday that Ross hasn’t yet entered into a lease agreement. The property is owned by the Ohio-based Schottenstein Property Group.





A store manager at Ross’ location at 868 Higuera St. reached by phone said she hadn’t heard from corporate officials about any specific plans for a move from downtown or perhaps the opening of a second Ross store in the city.

The third tenant in a planned space of 12,508 square feet hadn’t been identified in the 2017 city planning reports.

An official from Shottenstein didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Tribune about the next steps for the spaces.