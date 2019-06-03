Haven’t been to the Field of Light yet? Check out photos of the dreamlike glowing landscape

The Field of Light at Sensorio turns Paso Robles valley into a sea of color
The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles uses nearly 60,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres to transform 15 acres of rolling hills into a patchwork of changing colors. The art installation opened on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East.
By
Up Next
The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles uses nearly 60,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres to transform 15 acres of rolling hills into a patchwork of changing colors. The art installation opened on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East.
By
The Field of Light at Sensorio has drawn thousands of visitors to a glowing Paso Robles landscape since it opened on May 22.
Munro brought his lightscape to Paso Robles at the request of Ken Hunter, co-owner of Hunter Ranch Golf Course, as a preview for Sensorio, an interactive garden and art attraction he’s been planning for years.
Field of Light, a solar art installation, will open on the site of Sensorio, a garden and art attraction in Paso Robles, California. The Bruce Munro display will open on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East.
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, immigration and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She also covers northern San Luis Obispo County city governments and school districts. Lindsey joined The Tribune in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. She’s a native Californian raised in the Midwest and is a proud graduate of two Chicago schools: DePaul University and Northwestern University.
Comments