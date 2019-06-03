Local

Haven’t been to the Field of Light yet? Check out photos of the dreamlike glowing landscape

The Field of Light at Sensorio turns Paso Robles valley into a sea of color

The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles uses nearly 60,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres to transform 15 acres of rolling hills into a patchwork of changing colors. The art installation opened on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East. By
The Field of Light at Sensorio has drawn thousands of visitors to a glowing Paso Robles landscape since it opened on May 22.

The installation by artist Bruce Munro covers 15 acres off Highway 46 East and is made up of nearly 60,000 fiber optic stemmed lights that slowly change colors as visitors walk through the field.

Munro brought his lightscape to Paso Robles at the request of Ken Hunter, co-owner of Hunter Ranch Golf Course, as a preview for Sensorio, an interactive garden and art attraction he’s been planning for years.

More than 2,000 visitors bought tickets to see the Field of Light during the installation’s opening weekend, according to a spokeswoman for the attraction.

Haven’t been to see the Field of Light yet? Check out these photos we captured at the display’s media preview event.

For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit sensoriopaso.com or call 805-226-4287.

The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles features nearly 60,000 solar-powered fiberoptic lights carpeted across a rolling oak landscape off Highway 46 East. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles features nearly 60,000 solar-powered fiberoptic lights carpeted across a rolling oak landscape off Highway 46 East. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

The Field of Light at Sensorio is made up of more than 58,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optic cables. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

The moon glows through the clouds above the Field of Lights in Paso Robles. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

The Field of Light at Sensorio is made up of more than 58,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optic cables. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

The Field of Light at Sensorio is made up of more than 58,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optic cables. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

The Field of Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles created by artist Bruce Munro. (Laura Dickinson) Laura Dickinson The Tribune

The Field of Light at Sensorio is made up of more than 58,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optic cables. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

The Field of Light at Sensorio is made up of more than 58,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optic cables. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Field of Light, a solar art installation, will open on the site of Sensorio, a garden and art attraction in Paso Robles, California. The Bruce Munro display will open on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East.

Lindsey Holden

Lindsey Holden writes about housing, immigration and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She also covers northern San Luis Obispo County city governments and school districts. Lindsey joined The Tribune in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. She’s a native Californian raised in the Midwest and is a proud graduate of two Chicago schools: DePaul University and Northwestern University.

