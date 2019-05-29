Thousands flock to see ‘magical’ landscape of colorful lights in Paso Robles

The Field of Light at Sensorio turns Paso Robles valley into a sea of color The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles uses nearly 60,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres to transform 15 acres of rolling hills into a patchwork of changing colors. The art installation opened on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles uses nearly 60,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres to transform 15 acres of rolling hills into a patchwork of changing colors. The art installation opened on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East.

A new lightscape art installation in Paso Robles is taking the community by storm and drawing thousands of visitors.

About 2,200 visitors bought tickets to visit Field of Light during May 22-26, according to Sydney Albin of Carla Befera and Co., which handles public relations for the display.

Memorial Day weekend visitors raved about the installation on Instagram, calling it “one of the most amazing experiences,” “magical” and a “futuristic landscape explosion of light.”

Field of Light at Sensorio is a 15-acre display of 58,800 fiber optic lights, or plantlike “stemmed spheres,” that’s been open to visitors off Highway 46 East for a week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ken Hunter, co-owner of Hunter Ranch Golf Course, invited artist Bruce Munro to bring his installation to the Central Coast as a kind of preview for Sensorio, a garden and interactive art attraction that’s been in the works for years.

Visitors around the world have seen the Field of Light, although it’s tailored to whatever landscape Munro uses as his canvas. The Paso Robles installation highlights the area’s rolling hills and famous oak trees.

Here are some social media highlights from Field of Light at Sensorio’s opening weekend. For more information about the installation, visit sensoriopaso.com or call 805-226-4287.