Octagon Barn almost ready to host weddings and events — here’s when it will open

The sound of nail guns echoed from the roof of the Octagon Barn last week as workers installed new shingles at the historic structure, which is undergoing restoration work for use as an event center.

The original milking parlor now features a new metal roof and solar panels, and the uneven floor has been replaced to make a meeting space that won’t twist ankles.

A new support building that includes restrooms is taking shape downhill from a new parking area. The $6.5 million Octagon Barn Center is expected to open this fall with the facility being completed in early 2020.

The barn and property will serve as a location for weddings and parties as well as a historic destination documenting county agriculture. It will be an entry point for the Bob Jones Trail as well.

“If all goes as planned, we”ll be open by this fall,” said Kaila Dettman, executive director with the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County.

Fundraising is ongoing with about $600,000 in donations still needed to complete the project.

“We welcome them at any time,” Dettman said.

The group is also seeking volunteers to help with landscaping work or to act as docents for agriculture history programs hosted at the site.