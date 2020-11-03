Live updates: Who’s winning in SLO County’s elections? Find latest results, news updates here

Note: The Tribune and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this story, providing important information resources to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

This election promises to be a historic one for much of San Luis Obispo County.

Throughout the county, mayors and city council members are battling it out to see who will lead their respective cities, while a slew of others attempt to make it onto local community service, school or community college district boards.

The county also has a number of local sales tax measures on the ballot.

Though election results could take up to several weeks to certify, The Tribune is publishing the latest results on Election Night as they happen.

The list below will be updated as more votes are counted.

Atascadero: Moreno, Bourbeau and Keen ahead

With the release of the first round of ballots, Heather Moreno was ahead in Atascadero’s mayoral race (43.1%), and Charles Bourbeau and Tori Keen were leading in their bids to fill two open City Council seats, with 28.0% and 24.5%, respectively, as of the 8 p.m. release.

Grover Beach: incumbents lead with first results

Incumbent Jeff Lee is leading for the mayoral race with 70.7% of the vote while councilwoman Karen Bright (31.5%) and Anna Miller (23.4%) are leading for the two open four-year terms on City Council.

Robert Robert has a lead for the two-year spot with 34% of the vote

Morro Bay: Headding, Davis, Barton ahead in early returns

The first batch of returns in Morro Bay showed John Headding ahead in the race for mayor with 53.2%, while Robert “Red” Davis and Laurel Barton led for the two open seats on the City Council with 28.1% and 28%.

Paso Robles: Fred Strong leading ahead of Allred

Councilman Fred Strong has an early lead in his bid to become Paso Robles’ first District 4 council member with 62.7% of the vote.

Pismo Beach: Waage, Newton and Guthrie lead

Mayor Ed Waage held a lead for the mayoral title, with 58.4% of the first round of votes.

In the City Council race, Scott Newton led with 34.5% of the vote, followed by Marcia Guthrie (25%).

San Luis Obispo: Harmon ahead for mayor, Pease and Marx for City Council

Mayor Heidi Harmon leads with 54.7% of the vote, and Andy Pease led the pack of eight candidates with 25.1% of the vote for two open City Council seats, followed by Jan Marx with 20.8%

CSDs, school boards and more

