SLO County Congressman Salud Carbajal out to a big lead in bid for third term
In the race for the 24th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal leads Republican challenger Andy Caldwell by a wide margin in early reports.
With the first release of mail-in and early voting ballots, the California Secretary of State’s shows Carbajal well ahead with 63.2% of the vote, compared to Caldwell’s 36.8%.
Carbajal, a former U.S. Marine and Santa Barbara County supervisor, has represented the district since 2016 and is seeking a third term. Caldwell, who has not held public office, is a decades-long talk radio host in Santa Maria and co-founder of the conservative activist group Coalition of Labor, Agriculture, and Business of Santa Barbara County.
The 24th Congressional District — which serves the Central Coast in the U.S. House of Representatives — encompasses all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as a small portion of northern Ventura County.
According to California Secretary of State data, the district leans blue, with 42.5% of registered voters identifying as Democratic, 29.4% Republican, and 21.6% no party preference.
