Jordan Cunningham, Dawn Addis in a tight race for SLO County’s state Assembly seat

Fact check: Jordan Cunningham says Dawn Addis supports huge tax increases. Is it true?

Fact check: Dawn Addis questions Jordan Cunningham’s attendance. Here’s what we found

Fact check: Jordan Cunningham says Dawn Addis is dodging debates. Is that the truth?

In the election for the Central Coast’s state Assembly seat, incumbent Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is ahead of Assemblywoman Dawn Addis by a razor-thin margin.

In its first release of mail-in and early ballots Tuesday evening, the California Secretary of State reports Cunningham is at 50.9% of the vote to Addis’ 49.1%, including mail-in votes and roughly 17% of precincts reporting.

The 35th Assembly District, which has been represented by Cunningham for almost four years, encompasses all of San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County.

As of the most recent voter registration demographics, the district’s registered voters were comprised of 37.5% Democrats, 34.1% Republicans, and 21.6% No Party Preference voters.

Cunningham, a Templeton attorney and former county prosecutor, is seeking a third term and is being challenged in the closely contested race by Morro Bay City Councilwoman Addis, who is a co-founder of the San Luis Obispo Women’s March.

The race has generated more than $1.3 million in campaign donations and been one of the most visible in local advertising.

In the race for the 17th State Senate District, Democrat John Laird of Santa Cruz, the state’s former natural resources secretary, has a healthy lead against Republican opponent and Carmel businesswoman Vicki Nohrden 69.6% to 30.4%, with mail-in votes and 17.6% of precincts reporting.

The district has been represented by termed-out Sen. Bill Monning, a Democrat, since 2012. It encompasses all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz counties, as well as portions of Monterey and Santa Clara counties.

According to voter registration statistics, the district is strongly blue, with Democrats making up 47.8% of voters. Republicans comprise 23.8% of the district, and 22.4% are no party preference voters.

