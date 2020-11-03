Who’s ahead in Grover Beach: Lee, Bright, Miller and Robert

This is a developing election story. Check back for updates on the latest San Luis Obispo County election results as more local ballots are counted. sanluisobispo.com for updates.

With the second round of election results in, Jeff Lee, Karen Bright, Anna Miller and Robert Robert were holding early leads for the open mayoral and City Council seats.

Grover Beach voters are deciding who will lead their city in one of the largest races in San Luis Obispo County.

Incumbent Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee is attempting to defend his seat against challenger Elizabeth Doukas.

Meanwhile, eight people are running for three open spots on the City Council. Incumbent Councilwoman Karen Bright is running against Joseph Homes, Will Bruce, Anna Miller and Daniel Rushing for one of the two open four-year seats on the council, while David Duringer, Robert Robert and write-in candidate Kara Ramirez are running to replace Barbara Nicolls, who resigned from the council partway through her term earlier this year.

Another council candidate, Fred Buenrostro, Jr. qualified for the ballot but dropped out of the race ahead of the election.

Depending upon how the results shake out, Grover Beach’s five-person council could have an entirely new makeup.

As of the second round of election results at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Lee was ahead of Doukas in the race for the mayoral seat, , 70.6% to 29.3%.

For the four-year seats, Bright and Miller were leading with 31.2% and 23.3% of the vote, respectively, followed by Bruce (16.7%), Rushing (15.4%) and Holmes (13.4%).

For the two-year seat, Robert leads with 33.8% of the vote, followed by Duringer (32.4%) and Ramirez (0.8%).

Buenrostro, who told The Tribune he withdrew from the race early in September, currently has 33% of the vote.

As of 8 p.m., 4,514 Grover Beach votes were counted, roughly 55.5% of the voting population.