Fred Strong ahead for Paso Robles council as sales tax measure leads

This is a developing election story. Check back for updates on the latest San Luis Obispo County election results as more local ballots are counted. sanluisobispo.com for updates.
Councilman Fred Strong has an early lead in his bid to become Paso Robles’ first District 4 council member as the city holds the first by-district elections in its history.

As of about 9 p.m., Strong had received 62.8% of the vote, and challenger Jacob Allred had received 37.2% of the vote.

Incumbent Strong and newcomer Allred have both been vying to represent the southwest side of the city. Another incumbent council member, Steve Gregory, is running unopposed to represent the southeast side of Paso Robles.

Paso Robles created voting districts last year, after the city received a letter claiming Hispanic and Latino residents were being disenfranchised by its at-large elections and threatening a lawsuit if leaders didn’t change the system.

Districts 3 and 4 are up for grabs this year, and voters will elect representatives in Districts 1 and 2 in 2022.

Voters are also deciding whether to raise the city’s sales by 1 cent to offset budget losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Measure J-20 was winning with 57.8% in favor of the tax and 42.2% against it.

