Early Atascadero results show Heather Moreno, Charles Bourbeau and Tori Keen leading

With the release of the first round of ballots, Heather Moreno was ahead in Atascadero’s mayoral race, and Charles Bourbeau and Tori Keen were leading in their bids to fill two open City Council seats.

Mayor Moreno is trying to earn her second term and is facing off against challengers Jerry Tanimoto and Josh Donovan. Moreno, a former councilwoman, ran unopposed to win her first term in 2018.

Moreno led the field with 43.1% of the vote, while Tanimoto had earned 36.1% and Donovan trailed with 20.8%, as of 8 p.m. with 58.1% of all votes counted.

Incumbent Councilman Bourbeau is hoping to win his bid for a second term representing the city. He’s running against Keen, Nicholas Mattson, Mark Dariz and Bret Heinemann.

Bourbeau and Keen led the field with 28.0% and 24.5%, respectively, as of 8 p.m. with 58.1% of all votes counted.

Dariz had 24.4% of the vote, Mattson had 17.4% and Heinemann trailed with 5.7%.

Atascadero residents will also decide whether to raise the city’s sales tax rate by 1 cent. Measure D-20 was winning with 60.5% of the vote in favor and 39.5% against it, as of 8 p.m. with 58.1% of all votes counted.