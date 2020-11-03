Heidi Harmon, Andy Pease and Jan Marx take early leads in SLO mayor, council races

The second batch of returns in San Luis Obispo showed Heidi Harmon ahead in the race for mayor, while Andy Pease and Jan Marx led in the race for the two open seats on the City Council.

The latest numbers released at 9:06 p.m. included mail-in and early-voting ballots cast in the weeks leading up to Election Day. They amount to 63.2% of the ballots sent to registered voters, 19,330 of 30,597 voters.

In the mayor’s race, Harmon led with 54.5% of the vote, followed by Cherisse Sweeney at 31.7%, Sandra Marshall at 12.3% and Don Hedrick at 1.4%.

In the San Luis Obispo council race, Pease led the pack of eight candidates with 25% of the vote for two open seats, followed by Marx with 20.8%.

Also in contention were Abrianna Torres with 16.5%, James Papp with 11.5%, Kelly Evans with 11.1% and Robin Wolf with 5.7%. Rounding out the field were Erik Long with 5.6% and Jeffery Specht with 3.9%.

The city’s proposed 1.5-cent sales tax increase, Measure G, looked likely to pass in early returns, with 59.8% of voters voting yes compared to 40.1% of voters voting no.

This year’s mayor and City Council races were among the more hotly contested in recent memory — marked by racial justice protests, small business challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic and affordable housing needs.

Four candidates are competing to serve a two-year term as San Luis Obispo mayor, and the San Luis Obispo council race has two open seats with a field of eight candidates vying for a four-year term.

Harmon narrowly won her first election to become mayor in 2016, beating incumbent Jan Marx by 47 votes. Harmon earned nearly 60% of the vote in 2018, topping challenger T. Keith Gurnee by an overwhelming margin.

“We need solutions and robust conversations on a number of issues to truly make SLO a place that’s not just for the elite, affluent place,” Harmon said Tuesday night. “We need to take a pause to figure out who we are, who we think we can be, and who we want to be ... Diversity is such an important issue because we’ll never become a tech hub or build our green economy without it.”

Heidi Harmon celebrates the first return of ballot results for SLO mayor. DAVID MIDDLECAMP

Harmon cited diversity and inclusion, homelessness, housing and climate action among her priorities, saying she hopes the community can come together amid deep divides and resistance to change.

This year’s candidates differed on their approaches to the sales tax measure, the city’s response to downtown business and homelessness and how best to address concerns around diversity and inclusion after a summer of . The San Luis Obispo Police Department used tear gas against protesters on June 1 and arrested eight people after a controversial July 21 protest — five of them people of color.

This year’s race also saw differences in the candidates’ experience levels.

Marx, campus dean and professor of the San Luis Obispo College of Law, sought a return to the council after serving for 12 years, six of them on City Council and six as mayor.

“I’m happy so many people were willing to serve the public, and though only two of us can win, my hope is that people who don’t succeed in this election for council or mayor will try to work in the city on advisory bodies and not be discouraged,” Marx said. “There are many ways to help the city through this difficult time.

Marx cited local economic sustainability, the city’s COVID-19 response and social justice among the key issues ahead for San Luis Obispo.

Andy Pease

Pease, an architect focusing on green building, was running for a second term after first being elected to the council in 2016.

Pease cited COVID-19, climate action, diversity and inclusion and addressing homelessness as key priorities for the next four years.

“This election has been more partisan this time around than in the past,” Pease said. “Local policy often doesn’t fall along party lines. I can have philosophical differences with people in my own party when it comes to things like traffic and growth...I’m more hopeful that after the election we can put aside the national debate and come together to find common ground.”

Abrianna Torres, is a SLO City Council candidate. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Experienced politicians’ campaigns were challenged by newcomers including Torres, a business consultant and public safety advocate who raised the most donation money of the eight running and Evans, a 23-year-old progressive who earned the endorsement of the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party.

Torres and Sweeney ran as nonpartisan candidates, backed by the Facebook group Take Back SLO that largely criticized the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s website, the city of San Luis Obispo has 15,550 registered Democrats and 6,039 Republicans, with the rest split between other political parties and 7,148 who registered as nonpartisan.