Pismo Beach results show Ed Waage, Scott Newton and Marcia Guthrie with early leads

This is a developing election story.

With the first round of election results in, Ed Waage, Scott Newton and Marcia Guthrie took early leads in the race for Pismo Beach mayor and City Council.

Three seats are up for grabs in this election.

Pismo Beach Mayor Ed Waage is running for a third term at the helm of the city against newcomer and former KSBY anchor Dan Shadwell.

Meanwhile incumbent City Council members Marcia Guthrie and Erik Howell are attempting to hold onto their seats against challengers Debora Ann Lossing, James Robert Prichard and Scott Newton.

As of 9 p.m., Waage held a lead over Shadwell for the mayoral title, with 58.5% and 41.5% of the vote, respectively.

In the City Council race, Newton led with 34.6% of the vote, followed by Guthrie (24.9%), Howell (22.8%), Lossing (9.8%) and Prichard (7.8%).

About 4,365 ballots cast by Pismo Beach voters had been counted as of 8 p.m., about 67.4% of the registered voting population.