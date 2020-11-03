Who’s ahead in Cambria CSD, healthcare district races? Here are election results so far







This is a developing election story. Check back for updates on the latest San Luis Obispo County election results as more local ballots are counted. sanluisobispo.com for updates.

As the first round of election results came in, board president Harry Farmer and challenger Karen Dean were in the lead in the race to fill three seats on the Cambria Community Services District board of directors.

North Coast voters will also decide who serves on the boards of the Cambria Community Healthcare District and Cayucos Sanitary District.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a few exceptions, only vote-by-mail ballots processed through Oct. 31 and those cast during 19 days of early voting in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero had been tallied, with zero precincts reporting in Cambria and Cayucos.

Cambria CSD board

In the Cambria Community Services District race, incumbents Farmer and David Pierson and challengers Dean and Tom Gray are running to fill three seats on the board of directors.

For decades, the small, oceanfront town has sought a solution to its pervasive shortage of water. It remained an overriding issue in the 2020 election.

A water reclamation project, the Sustainable Water Facility, was designed to help alleviate that shortage, but the original plan for disposing of leftover brine from the process didn’t work.

The district is in the midst of completing studies that regulatory agencies have required before it will consider issuing the plant a permit that would allow the district to operate the plant “at will,” rather than only during declared water shortages, a limit written into the plant’s current emergency permit.

All four candidates have said they want to continue pursuing the permanent permit, but their ideas differ on how to use the plant if that permit is granted, among other aspects of the project.

In the first round of election results at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Farmer and Dean, with 30.3 percent and 27.6 percent of votes counted thus far, respectively, were ahead of Gray (22%) and Pierson (19.9%).

A total of 3,157 votes had been counted as of 8 p.m., 70.19% of the CSD’s voting population.

Cambria Community Healthcare District

In the Cambria Community Healthcare District race, three women are seeking two seats on the board of directors.

One candidate, senior healthcare manager Cecilia Montalvo, is an appointed incumbent.

College healthcare instructor Kristi Jenkins is a former board member. And nurse practitioner Cesilia “Cece” Lomeli has for about seven years led the Cambria clinic of Community Health Centers.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Lomeli was ahead with 45.4% of the vote, followed by Montalvo (28.7%) and Jenkins (25.8%).

A total of 3,489 votes had been counted as of 8 p.m., 69.5% of the healthcare district’s voting population.

Cayucos Sanitary District

The Cayucos Sanitary District broke away from its longtime sewage treatment partner, Morro Bay, in 2015, although the small town’s wastewater is currently being treated at the aging Morro Bay plant.

Now Cayucos is building its own water reclamation facility, and voters were asked to select from three candidates to help continue that effort and guide the district.

Those candidates include two incumbents — board president and licensed contractor Robert Enns, and paralegal and governmental trainer advocate Hannah Miller — and challenger John “J.P.” Drayer, an educator and business owner. In his campaign, Drayer cited various operational changes he’d like to see the district make.

Miller led the pack at 8 p.m. Tuesday with 44.7% of the vote, followed by Enns (40.3%), Drayer (14.9%).

A total of 1,353 votes had been cast as of 8 p.m., 60.27% of the sanitary district’s voting population.