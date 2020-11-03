Morro Bay election: Headding, Davis and Barton in front after initial returns

The first batch of election returns showed John Headding ahead in the race for Morro Bay mayor, while Robert “Red” Davis and Laurel Barton were in the lead for two open seats on the Morro Bay City Council.

The initial numbers released at 8 p.m. Tuesday included mail-in and early voting ballots cast in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

As of 8 p.m., 5,415 Morro Bay ballots had been counted, roughly 66.4% of the voting population.

In the mayor’s race, Headding, the incumbent mayor, led challenger John Weiss 53.2% to 49.8%.

In the Morro Bay council race, Davis led a group of four candidates vying for two open seats with 28.1% of the vote, followed by Barton with 28.0%, Betty Winholtz with 22.6% and Richard Sadowski with 21.3%.

The city’s one-cent sales tax increase proposal, Measure E-20, was supported with 60.5% of voters voting “yes” in early returns and 39.5% votubg “no.”

This year’s mayoral race was a repeat of 2018, in which Headding narrowly beat challenger Weiss. Headding, who supports the continued work on the news wastewater treatment plant and water recycling facility, was countered by Weiss’ position that the project is costing the city too much and needs to be revisited.

The council race divided opponents along lines of support for the new $126 million project — backed by Davis and Barton while opposed by Winholtz and Sadowski.

Headding, Barton and Davis largely embraced the current direction of the council, which has striven for balanced budgets, improving infrastructure and encouraging a strong visitor-based economy, among other priorities.

Each backed the passage of the sales tax measure, which is expected to buoy the city’s budget with about $2 million in new annual funds.

Weiss, Winholtz and Sadowski opposed the sales tax measure. Each has expressed concerns around the management of the city’s budget and handling of the wastewater construction project, calling for the city to tighten its belt.

Several candidates emphasized the importance of maintaining Morro Bay’s natural beauty and environmental habitat, and vowed to protect natural resources.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s website, the city of Morro Bay has 3,456 Democrats and 2,364 Republicans with 1,746 registered non-partisan voters and the rest split between other parties.

Morro Bay candidates speak on election issues

Headding said that the city faces financial and looming pension challenges ahead, and he wants to continue his work after six years on the council.

“We’ve revamped our policies from the standpoint of award-winning transparency and increasing our reserve, doubling that over six years,” Headding said. “It’s a challenging time with the financial hit of the pandemic.”

Headding said he’s supportive of the continued work on the wastewater project, saving about $30 million in low-interest loans.

Headding also vowed to work with U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office to encourage offshore winds, adding affordable housing and encouraging the small business community.

Davis said four of his priorities are affordable, workforce housing; harbor sustainability; a citizens academy to inform residents on how city government runs; and looking at compensation of staff.

“Elections are about the future,” Davis said. “This where people choose their vision of what they want the future to look like. I have immense faith in the voters of Morro Bay. ... They study the issues and elected officials, and they talk to candidates and each other.”

Davis added, “We have the lowest paid city of any in the county. And that’s great that people love living here. But it’s not fair and not sustainable, especially for fire and police. They often serve here as a training experience and then leave for better paying jobs elsewhere.”