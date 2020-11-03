Who’s ahead in the race for seats on 7 SLO County school boards

A sign showing voters where to cast their ballots. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

This is a developing election story. Check back for updates on the latest San Luis Obispo County election results as more local ballots are counted. sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To sign up for news alerts, click here.

School districts across San Luis Obispo County held elections for open board seats on Tuesday.

Elections were held for the Atascadero Unified, Paso Robles Joint Unified, San Luis Coastal Unified, San Miguel Joint Union, Shandon Joint Unified, Templeton Unified school districts.

Cuesta College’s Board of Trustees also held an election.

School board elections come at a particularly contentious times for districts as many are working to finalize plans to reopen campuses — or have already done so — for in-person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic. Members of each district’s school board have made key decisions on whether to allow students to come on campus and what that would look like.

Outspoken Sign up for our Outspoken newsletter, covering the issues most important to young voters. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Additionally, budget downfalls projected by the state will impact many school districts for years to come, especially in the time following the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, which provides millions in funding each year to school districts across the county.

School board members have the hot seat when it comes to approving, finalizing and holding to account school district’s budgets.

Here’s a look at the returns, as of 9:06 p.m. with the first mail-in and early-voting ballots (“I” indicates incumbent):

Atascadero Unified School District

Four candidates are competing for three open seats on the Atascadero Unified School District’s Board of Trustees.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

60% of votes counted

Terri E. Switzer (I): 26%

Mary Kay Mills (I): 26.4%

Corinne C. Kuhnle (I): 25.2%

Vy Pierce: 22.4%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

Twelve candidates are competing for four open seats on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s Board of Trustees.

56.6% of votes counted

Chris Bausch (I): 12.2%

Joan Summers (I): 6.4%

Dorian K. Baker: 13.2%

Frank Triggs: 7.2%

Greg S. Goodman: 8.7%

Laura Parker: 7%

Ruben Canales Jr.: 5.5%

Jim Cogan: 8.9%

Caitlin J. Vierra: 6.6%

Leonard Washington: 4%

Nathan Williams: 8.8%

Jim Reed: 11.5%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District

Three candidates are competing for two open seats on the San Luis Coastal Unified School District’s Board of Trustees.

65% of votes counted

Walt Millar (I): 25.8%

Kathryn Eisendrath Rogers (I): 43.6%

Eve Dobler-Drew: 30.7%

San Miguel Joint Union School District

Three candidates are competing for two open seats on the San Miguel Joint Union School District’s Board of Trustees.

50.6% of votes counted

Michael J. Sanders (I): 35.1%

Lily Huynh: 25.8%

Constantino Victor Delgado: 39.1%

Shandon Joint Unified School District

Two candidates are competing for one open seat on the Shandon Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees

52.5% of votes counted

Flint Speer (I): 59%

Amy Russell: 41%

Templeton Unified School District

Seven candidates are competing for three open seats on the Templeton Unified School District Board of Trustees.

62.4% of votes counted

Ted Dubost (I): 20.7%

Nelson Yamagata (I): 22.9%

Matt Allison: 11.2%

Nagla Orlando: 7.3%

Mendi Swan: 18.2%

Jay L. Raftery: 8.1%

Peter Romwall: 11.7%

Cuesta College

Two candidates are competing for one open seat on the Cuesta College Board of Trustees.

59.3% of votes counted

Mary T. Strobridge (I): 67.3%

Brian Kennelly: 32.7%