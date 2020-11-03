San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Who’s ahead in the race for seats on 7 SLO County school boards

A sign showing voters where to cast their ballots.
A sign showing voters where to cast their ballots. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

This is a developing election story. Check back for updates on the latest San Luis Obispo County election results as more local ballots are counted. sanluisobispo.com for updates.
To sign up for news alerts, click here.

School districts across San Luis Obispo County held elections for open board seats on Tuesday.

Elections were held for the Atascadero Unified, Paso Robles Joint Unified, San Luis Coastal Unified, San Miguel Joint Union, Shandon Joint Unified, Templeton Unified school districts.

Cuesta College’s Board of Trustees also held an election.

School board elections come at a particularly contentious times for districts as many are working to finalize plans to reopen campuses — or have already done so — for in-person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic. Members of each district’s school board have made key decisions on whether to allow students to come on campus and what that would look like.

Outspoken

Sign up for our Outspoken newsletter, covering the issues most important to young voters.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Additionally, budget downfalls projected by the state will impact many school districts for years to come, especially in the time following the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, which provides millions in funding each year to school districts across the county.

School board members have the hot seat when it comes to approving, finalizing and holding to account school district’s budgets.

Here’s a look at the returns, as of 9:06 p.m. with the first mail-in and early-voting ballots (“I” indicates incumbent):

Atascadero Unified School District

Four candidates are competing for three open seats on the Atascadero Unified School District’s Board of Trustees.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

60% of votes counted

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

Twelve candidates are competing for four open seats on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s Board of Trustees.

56.6% of votes counted

San Luis Coastal Unified School District

Three candidates are competing for two open seats on the San Luis Coastal Unified School District’s Board of Trustees.

65% of votes counted

San Miguel Joint Union School District

Three candidates are competing for two open seats on the San Miguel Joint Union School District’s Board of Trustees.

50.6% of votes counted

Shandon Joint Unified School District

Two candidates are competing for one open seat on the Shandon Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees

52.5% of votes counted

Templeton Unified School District

Seven candidates are competing for three open seats on the Templeton Unified School District Board of Trustees.

62.4% of votes counted

Cuesta College

Two candidates are competing for one open seat on the Cuesta College Board of Trustees.

59.3% of votes counted

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Mackenzie Shuman
Mackenzie Shuman
Mackenzie Shuman primarily writes about Cal Poly, SLO County education and the environment for The Tribune. She’s originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2020. When not writing, Mackenzie spends time outside hiking, running and rock climbing.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service