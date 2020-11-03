San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Will SLO County voters support school improvements? Here’s how 3 bond measures are faring

Three San Luis Obispo County school districts held elections Tuesday asking voters to support bond measures.

Each bond measure will help the school districts — Atascadero Unified, San Miguel Joint Union and Shandon Joint Unified — finance school facility, classroom, security and technology improvements.

Here’s a look at the returns as of 9:06 p.m. with the first mail-in and early-voting ballots:

Atascadero Unified School District: Measure C

Atascadero Unified School District has has placed a $40 million bond on the ballot.

60% of votes cast for this measure have been counted

San Miguel Joint Union School District: Measure I

San Miguel Joint Union School District has placed a $6.2 million bond on the ballot.

50.6% of votes cast for this measure have been counted

Shandon Joint Unified School District: Measure H

Shandon Joint Unified School District has a $4 million bond on the ballot.

52.5% of votes cast for this measure have been counted

