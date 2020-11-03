Elections
Will SLO County voters support school improvements? Here’s how 3 bond measures are faring
Three San Luis Obispo County school districts held elections Tuesday asking voters to support bond measures.
Each bond measure will help the school districts — Atascadero Unified, San Miguel Joint Union and Shandon Joint Unified — finance school facility, classroom, security and technology improvements.
Here’s a look at the returns as of 9:06 p.m. with the first mail-in and early-voting ballots:
Atascadero Unified School District: Measure C
Atascadero Unified School District has has placed a $40 million bond on the ballot.
60% of votes cast for this measure have been counted
- Yes: 55.2%
- No: 44.8%
San Miguel Joint Union School District: Measure I
San Miguel Joint Union School District has placed a $6.2 million bond on the ballot.
50.6% of votes cast for this measure have been counted
- Yes: 56.3%
- No: 43.7%
Shandon Joint Unified School District: Measure H
Shandon Joint Unified School District has a $4 million bond on the ballot.
52.5% of votes cast for this measure have been counted
- Yes: 62.4%
- No: 37.6%
