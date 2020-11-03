After massive mail-in voting, what’s the scene at SLO County polls on Election Day?

This is a developing election story. Check back for updates on the latest San Luis Obispo County election results as more local ballots are counted. sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Hundreds of people around San Luis Obispo County headed to the polls Tuesday to turn in their ballots or vote in person, even as more than half — 64% — of registered voters had already cast ballots early.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there weren’t any traditional polling stations in San Luis Obispo County. Instead, 23 voter service centers throughout the county, which were open Saturday to Tuesday, filled their place.

People voting on election day had the option to vote in person, return their mail-in ballots to ballot boxes or drop off their ballots curbside from their car.

Tuesday morning at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center, one of the local voting centers, was relatively quiet.

There was a nearly nonstop flow of people turning in their ballots at the ballot drop-off tent just outside the Government Center. Occasionally, waves of voters pulled up in cars. And handfuls of people opted to vote in person at the voting center.

A few people rode up on their bikes, walked from their homes or brought their children along to turn in their ballots. Each ballot turn-in was met with a “Thank you for voting” from cheery poll workers outside the voting center.

“It’s been very busy,” poll worker Edie Lycke said. “It goes in waves.”

By 9:45 a.m., 350 ballots had been turned in at the ballot drop-off tent, according to poll worker George Fisher. Only about 200 ballots were in the ballot box an hour prior, according to Lycke.

Victor Taracevicz marks his ballot at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo resident Makayla DuBois said she turned in her ballot on Election Day partially out of procrastination, but also because she wanted to make sure her ballot made it in time.

“There’s a lot of information out there saying to just drop off your ballot if it’s close to election,” Dubois said.

She said she walked over from her house and the whole process was simple. She said she was grateful for the poll workers volunteering their time.

Another voter, Janelle Miller, said she voted by mail in the last election, but this time she wanted to drop off her ballot in person.

“It’s pretty easy,” Miller said in reference to the voting process.

And poll workers said “easy” was what they were hoping the process would be for local voters.

Fisher, who has previously worked at polls in the South County, said this year that “it’s just been so much better for the voters, and that’s what we want.”

Fisher said over the years he has seen the voting process change from lines of people waiting to fill out their in-person ballot to people mostly voting early. He said he anticipates a record-breaking turnout in SLO County this year.

Poll workers donating their stipends

About 15 poll workers at the SLO County Government Center were volunteers with the Central Coast Funds for Children, which provides grants and partners with other local organizations that benefit children. According to Marilyn Blake with the CCFC, volunteers will be donating their stipend from the last four days of poll working to the fund.

“This year, with COVID-19, some groups couldn’t get the money that they usually do,” Blake said.

Blake said the CCFC couldn’t hold its normal fundraising events, so the group got creative. Through their stipends, the CCFC volunteers will raise about $5,000 to $6,000 for organizations that have taken a financial hit for coronavirus, according to Blake.

Blake said this is her sixth election cycle working at the polls and this year has been without incident so far.

“I know there’s been this fear, but so far I’ve seen no issues,” Blake said.

For those who have not voted yet, it’s not too late. Last minute registration and voting information can be found here.