Haven’t voted yet? Here’s everything you need to know about casting your SLO County ballot

So you’re a last-minute voter, huh? Don’t worry; we’ve all been there.

Tuesday is the final day for you to cast your vote in San Luis Obispo County, state and national elections.

Though it is important for all residents to be civically engaged, it’s especially important for young voters to get in their ballots. Less than 30% of registered voters under the age have voted in this election as of last week, compared with close to 70% of voters over the age of 65.

This year, the voting process is a little different from usual given the coronavirus pandemic and new state directives, so The Tribune has compiled a guide to help make it as easy as possible for all you last-minute voters out there.

How do I check if I’m registered to vote?

Your first step should be making sure you are registered to vote in San Luis Obispo County.

The process is easy. Just use the voter status look-up tool on the California Secretary of State’s website at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Fill in your first and last name, date of birth, driver license or ID number and the last four digits of your Social Security number and — voila — your voter registration status is revealed.

This site offers a wealth of other information as well. On it, you can check if and where you are registered to vote, your political party preference, language preferences for election materials, your polling place and the status of your vote-by-mail ballot.

If you’re already registered to vote, you’re good to go. You should have received a ballot in the mail sometime in the past month. You can jump to the next section.

If you aren’t registered, don’t worry.

Even if you missed the deadline to register to vote, you can still vote in the election. You’ll just need to conditionally register to vote and fill out a special ballot at a Voter Service Center.

I’m registered and I got a ballot in the mail. What next?

So you got your ballot. Now it’s time to fill it out.

Inside your voting packet, you’ll find a ballot, a voter information guide containing local candidate statements and measure information for contests on the voters’ ballot and a voting instruction page.

To fill out your ballot, completely color in the ovals next to your candidate choice or choices for races you are voting in, using a ballpoint pen with dark-colored ink (no red ink).

You do not need to vote in all contests. Your other votes will still count even if you choose not to select a candidate in specific races.

Not sure who to vote for? The Tribune has a handy voter guide where you can check who is on your ballot, see their biographies as and learn where they stand on a range of issues. That’s available at https://www.sanluisobispo.com/news/politics-government/election/article246249120.html.

In addition, The Tribune’s editorial board has published its official endorsements for local races at https://www.sanluisobispo.com/opinion/editorials/article246436280.html .

Once you’re doing choosing, crease and tear off the enclosed ballot stub to keep, then fold your ballot, seal it in the return envelope provided and sign your name in the space provided.

This year, all vote-by-mail ballot packets include an “I Voted” sticker, normally only available to those who vote in person — so don’t forget to snap a quick selfie of you with your sticker!

How do I return my ballot?

On Election Day, you can return your ballot one of two ways: by sending it in the mail, or by taking it to a Voter Service Center before 8 p.m. (Don’t worry about postage; it’s covered by the county.)

Mailed ballots will be accepted up to 17 days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked before or on Nov. 3.

For those who prefer to vote in person, or who have specific needs, the county’s 23 Voter Service Centers are one-stop shops for all your election needs.

At the Voter Service Centers you can drop off your VBM ballot, receive a replacement ballot, use a ballot marking device for voters with disabilities, update your address and vote in person.

You can also conditionally register to vote and receive a special ballot at one of these locations if you missed the deadline to register to vote. These ballots are processed once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

For a list of Voter Service Center locations, check out the county clerk-recorder’s website at https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder/Forms-Documents/Elections-and-Voting/Current-Elections.aspx.

If you aren’t able to return your ballot by Election Day, you can designate someone to drop it off for you. They just have to print and sign their name to the back of the return envelope.

Once you send it in, you can track the status of your ballot by signing up for automatic text alerts via “Where’s My Ballot?” Go to california.ballottrax.net/voter to sign up.

What is SLO County doing about coronavirus at voter centers?

The new Voter Service Centers are configured to “ensure the safest voting experience possible for those voters who choose to vote in person,” according to the county’s website.

When voting at one of the centers, you’re encouraged to wear a mask, bring your own black or blue ballpoint pen and maintain physical distancing.

Workers will be wearing protective face coverings and have barriers between them and voters.

Voting booths will be spaced six feet apart and will include privacy barriers and hand sanitizer. The area will be regularly disinfected, and people will have the option to drop off their vote-by-mail envelopes outside the center rather than going in.

The number of voters allowed inside a vote center will be limited, so expect delays if you need to go inside.

I’m registered but didn’t get a ballot

If you didn’t receive your ballot, you should first check the California Secretary of State’s website at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov to ensure your current address matches the address on file.

If it does not, your ballot was likely sent to your previous address.

If you are registered to vote in San Luis Obispo County but did not receive your ballot, or if there was a problem with it, you’ll be able to address those issues at one of the county’s Voter Service Centers.

In general, you should be able to fill out an in-person provisional ballot that will then be verified by election officials before being counted.

You can also contact the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office with any problems at 805-781-5228.