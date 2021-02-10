Let’s talk about housing, our make-it-or-break-it issue: This week in Outspoken

Outspoken aims to amplify the voices of SLO County residents under the age of 40. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

It is Wednesday, Feb. 10, and this is the Outspoken newsletter.

Hey, SLO County!

Did you survive that crazy storm? (If you’ve got a hankering to relive it, we’ve got your coverage right here). Hopefully everything around your abodes made it through the gusting winds and drenching downpour without damage.

Speaking of homes, that’s the topic we’re delving into first for our newly relaunched Outspoken project.

Tribune Reporter Lindsey Holden has been covering housing for The Tribune for several years now, so she’s the perfect person to tackle one of your top most mentioned concerns for SLO County.

She’ll introduce herself below and talk a little bit about what she hopes to look into for Outspoken. And we have a request from you.

Lindsey needs your input to determine what you want to know about local housing.

Is it rental prices? How to buy a home? Availability and affordability? You can let her know at the Google Form here.

Meanwhile, we’re still gathering input on what other issues you want Outspoken to jump into this year, so make sure to mash that like button — whoa wait, we aren’t YouTubers here ;) — I mean click this Google Form and send us your thoughts.

As always, your responses will help shape our coverage moving forward.

Hope you’re having fun out there, young SLO County!

Best,

Kaytlyn Leslie

Meet Lindsey Holden, Tribune housing reporter extraordinaire

Hello, Outspoken readers!

My name is Lindsey Holden, and I report on housing for The Tribune. I’ve been a staff writer here in San Luis Obispo since I moved to the Central Coast from Illinois in 2016.

Housing is California’s make-it-or-break-it issue, and I’ve had the opportunity to cover it from so many different angles during the past few years.

I’ve written about the challenges of providing housing for immigrant farm workers, what it’s like to buy a home with help from your parents, the struggle to find Section 8 housing, homeowner demographics and more.

Last year, I spent months investigating substandard rentals throughout San Luis Obispo County and how poor housing impacts low-wage workers.

This year, I want to further expand my housing coverage and write about a wider range of topics. And I want to learn more about what you, our readers, would like to see!

Please reach out to me any time at lholden@thetribunenews.com or call/text me at 805-781-7939.

Please also take a few moments to fill out our housing survey here.

I look forward to hearing from you!

