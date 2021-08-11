Coronavirus

Many SLO County young people haven’t gotten COVID vaccines yet. We want to know why

Nearly two-thirds of San Luis Obispo County residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — but many young people have yet to receive their first shots.

About 44% of county residents ages 18 to 49 remain unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of Aug. 10, according to California Department of Public Health data.

About 56% of people in that age group have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and 49% are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Penny Borenstein, county public health officer, said during a news conference Aug. 5 that “the majority of the unvaccinated people are younger, are healthier.”

In San Luis Obispo County, coronavirus vaccines have been widely available for all adults 16 and older since April. So why are so many young people still unvaccinated?

The Tribune wants to speak to younger residents in SLO County who are still unvaccinated: What is making you hesitant to get shots? Are you concerned about side effects? Safety of the vaccines? Are you waiting to get vaccinated?

If you’re under 40 and haven’t yet gotten vaccinated against the coronavirus, we want to hear from you.

Fill out our survey below. If you can’t view the form, you can also fill it out at this link here.

