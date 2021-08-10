Got a question about vaccinating kids for COVID? SLO County has an online Q&A tonight

Parents can ask medical experts about the COVID-19 vaccine at an online community discussion tonight at 6 p.m., according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education.

Four medical experts will attend the discussion to answer questions, including emergency physician Dr. Brian Roberts and pediatricians Dr. René Bravo, Dr. Tamara Battle and Dr. Laura Hutchison. Naj Alikhan will moderate the discussion.

Through the discussion, the county hopes to “help parents decide if the COVID-19 vaccine is right for their child,” the news release said.

Parents who want to submit questions must register before the meeting, but anyone can watch the discussion live on the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education YouTube channel.

After the discussion, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education will post a recording of the webinar on YouTube with both English and Spanish captions.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.