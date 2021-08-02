Haven’t got your COVID vaccine yet? SLO County is offering gift cards for each dose

If you haven’t gotten your coronavirus vaccine yet, here’s another reason you should make an appointment.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Monday began offering a $25 gift card for each vaccine dose people receive at clinics in Paso Robles, Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo, as well as pop-ups and mobile sites, a county news release said.

The clinics will offer the gift cards on a first-come, first-served basis, and the gift cards offered will differ by vaccine site.

The county Public Health Departmant also has a referral raffle for those who help friends or family members get their shots.

Vaccinated people can enter those who helped them make vaccination appointments, gave them rides to clinics, accompanied them to offer support or shared information about COVID-19 shots.

Those entered in the raffle will have a chance to win a $100 gift basket in a weekly drawing.

“Increasing vaccination throughout SLO County is key to ending the pandemic, especially with the spread of the Delta variant,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, county public health officer, said in the news release. “These incentives are a prompt to act now to protect yourself and your family with the vaccine. While I hope the gift cards are a helpful motivator, the true value is being protected from the cost and suffering of COVID-19.”

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.