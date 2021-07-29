98.5% of COVID cases in SLO County this year involve unvaccinated residents, officials say

Dr. Penny Borenstein of the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department speaks at a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday, July 29, 2021. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Unvaccinated people have accounted for nearly all of the COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in San Luis Obispo County so far this year, according to public health officials.

About 98.5% of COVID-19 cases, 97.5% of hospitalizations and 99.2% of coronavirus-related deaths involved individuals who were not vaccinated, the county Public Health Department wrote in a news release on Thursday.

A total of 10,777 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in San Luis Obispo County since Jan. 1, according to the county Public Health Department.

Only 161 of those cases were in people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency said.

Also since Jan. 1, a total of 358 people have been hospitalized in the county due to the virus, and only nine of those were people who were fully vaccinated, public health officials said in the release.

Although San Lusi Obispo County residents who are vaccinated against coronavirus have contracted and died from COVID-19, county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said during a news conference Thursday that their cases are typically less severe.

A vaccinated person who died in San Luis Obispo County due to COVID-19 was severely immune compromised, Borenstein said.

But that was the only coronavirus-related death involving a vaccinated individual out of a total of 132 local deaths COVID-19 reported in 2021, according to the Public Health Department.

“These statistics make it painfully clear that our residents who have not yet been protected by vaccines are facing the overwhelming burden of COVID-19 in SLO County,” Borenstein said in the release. “These numbers also provide hope in that they show just how effectively the vaccines are doing their job a real-world, local environment.”

This past week, 253 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in San Luis Obispo County — nearly double the number of cases confirmed in the previous week.

The uptick in COVID-19 cases is partly due to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant spreading in the county and state.

Borenstein said during Thursday’s news conference that getting vaccinated is “the best tool” to protecting yourself from COVID-19 at this point.

About 65.3% of San Luis Obispo County residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten at least one dose, while 57.8% are fully vaccinated, Borenstein said during the news conference.

Statewide, 62.4% of people are fully vaccinated, according to the California Department of Public Health.

“It is not too late to protect yourself and your family from this cruel disease,” Borenstein said in the release. “Now is the time, especially as we see the Delta variant sweeping through SLO County. Nobody wants to experience this illness and none of us want to see our local health care system stretched by a surge in cases.

“We are fortunate to have highly-effective vaccines widely available at no cost here in our community. Please take care of yourself and get vaccinated.”

Where to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.