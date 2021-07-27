CDC recommends face masks for vaccinated people in some areas. What about SLO County?

National health experts on Tuesday recommended that people vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear face masks indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus in areas where transmission is “substantial” or “high.”

So what does that mean for San Luis Obispo County?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the new guidance as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. Many people still haven’t gotten shots to protect themselves and others from the virus.

The CDC recommendation does not currently apply to San Luis Obispo County, as coronavirus transmission is considered “moderate” throughout the area.

But it does affect 45 of California’s 58 counties, including Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where the virus is spreading at substantial or high rates, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The new guidance impacts about 96% of California residents.

Monterey and Santa Cruz counties have moderate rates of COVID-19 transmission, as does Tulare County.

The CDC defines moderate transmission as 10 to 49 cases per 100,000 people during a seven-day period, and substantial spread as 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people.

On the other ends of the spectrum, the federal agency defines low transmission as 0 to 9 cases per 100,000 people, and high transmission as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

What is new CDC guidance about face masks?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The CDC in May announced people fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus no longer need to wear masks in indoor public settings. But the agency has altered its guidance as the Delta variant rips through communities throughout the country.

“Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant,” the CDC said. “However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others.”

The CDC now recommends vaccinated people living in areas where viral transmission is substantial or high should cover their faces indoors.

The agency also suggests vaccinated people should get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms or in the days after a known exposure. Those people should isolate if they test positive for coronavirus or if they have coronavirus-like symptoms, the CDC said.

“Fully vaccinated people might choose to mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated,” the CDC said. “People who are at increased risk for severe disease include older adults and those who have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, (being) overweight or obesity, and heart conditions.”

What about vaccinated people in SLO County?

On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County’s seven-day coronavirus count continued to increase week-over-week.

During the course of a month, weekly case counts have gone up from 36 cases on July 6, to 70 cases on July 13, 129 cases on July 20 and finally 253 cases on July 27.

Public health officials in Monterey, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties recently recommended all residents wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccine status.

But San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department officials have declined to issue indoor mask recommendations.

County spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said on Tuesday that the county’s existing guidance stands.

“As we have since the beginning of this pandemic, we continue to monitor case and hospitalization data in our county and are making decisions based on that data,” Shoresman wrote in an email on July 21.

For more information on the CDC’s latest COVID-19 guidance, visit CDC.gov.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test in SLO County

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.