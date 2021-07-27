New weekly COVID cases nearly double again in SLO County — most active cases since March

A healthcare worker administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a San Luis Obispo County agriculture worker at a special clinic in Arroyo Grande on Friday, March 19, 2021.

San Luis Obispo County added 253 new coronavirus cases over this past week, the Public Health Department reported Tuesday, continuing a troubling trend in which new weekly cases have nearly doubled from one week to the next for the past three weeks.

Over the past month, new weekly COVID-19 cases have risen from 36 in the first week of July to 70 to 129 to 253 in the week ending Tuesday.

One additional death also was reported, bringing the county’s total to 265.

There are now 285 active cases in the county as of Tuesday, the most since 288 on March 16. The number of active cases is nearly 10 time higher than what it was just one month ago, when it hit a low of 31 on June 25.

Meanwhile, the 14-day average number of new cases reported is similarly rising, to 27 from 14 on July 20, the Public Health Department reported.

That’s the highest 14-day average reported since April but still nowhere near the number seen in the winter, when that number maxxed out at 331 on Jan. 12, the data show.

And on Monday, 53 people reportedly tested positive for the virus, the highest single-day tally since 73 tested positive on April 13.

The rise in COVID-19 case numbers in the county comes shortly after county Public Health officials warned residents of a spike in the number of Delta variant cases — a much more contagious strain of the virus. As of Tuesday, 19 COVID-19 Delta variant cases have been recorded in San Luis Obispo County, that’s up from 14 the week before, according to the county Public Health Department.

However, the number of Delta variant cases could be “considerably higher,” officials said, because the state only sequences some COVID-19 cases for the variant.

The county had a seven-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4.1% as of Tuesday, up 0.9 percentage points from the previous week, according to California Department of Public Health data.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past week break down day by day:

July 21: 35 cases





July 22: 43 cases

July 23: 48 cases

July 24: 25 cases





Sunday: 19 cases

Monday: 53 cases

Tuesday: 30 cases

In total, 21,970 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 49

Atascadero: 28

Santa Margarita: 7

San Miguel: 5

Templeton: 4

South County

Arroyo Grande: 23

Grover Beach: 18

Nipomo: 14

Oceano: 13

Pismo Beach: 9

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 44

Los Osos: 15

Morro Bay: 8

Cambria: 2

Cayucos: 2

The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 32 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 2,024 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here's a look at San Luis Obispo County's cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 285

Recovered cases: 21,420

People recovering at home: 280

People receiving hospital care: 5

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 265

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,303

San Luis Obispo: 4,128

California Men’s Colony: 2,383

Atascadero: 2,154

Nipomo: 1,623

Arroyo Grande: 1,566

Grover Beach: 914

Oceano: 708

Templeton: 693

Cal Poly (campus residents): 658

San Miguel: 552

Los Osos: 536

Morro Bay: 459

Pismo Beach: 360

Atascadero State Hospital: 188

Cambria: 189

Shandon: 140

Santa Margarita: 162

Creston: 90

Cayucos: 73

Avila Beach: 31

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 8,723

Hispanic and Latino: 7,078

Other and under investigation: 5,108

Asian and Pacific Islander: 483

Black or African American: 285

Multiracial: 246

American Indian or Alaska Native: 47

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.