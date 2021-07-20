COVID Delta variant cases in SLO County nearly triple — and number may be ‘considerably higher’

A team of three keep coronavirus testing materials organized so that they can keep up with the average pace of a test scheduled every 10 minutes at the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Cases of the highly-transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant nearly tripled in San Luis Obispo County this week, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Nine new cases were reported this week, bringing the county’s total up to 14 cases of the Delta variant, according to an agency news release sent Tuesday. The county reported a total of 129 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

The Delta variant is considered a “variant of concern” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, and more severe disease resulting in increased hospitalizations or deaths.

The COVID-19 vaccine is still effective against it, according to county public health officials.

“The Delta variant spreads more quickly and easily than other strains of COVID-19, but we each have the power to stop its spread here in SLO County,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer, in the release. “Get vaccinated, wash your hands often, and get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s essential that you wear a mask indoors.”

The actual number of Delta variant cases in the county may be “considerably higher,” however, than reported, the public health department wrote in the release. That’s because the state sequenced only some of COVID-19 cases for the variant, the agency said.

The Delta variant represents more than 49% of cases sequenced in California, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

There are 267 cases of the Epsilon variant, 175 cases of the Alpha variant, 27 cases of the Gamma variant and eight cases of the Beta variant present in San Luis Obispo County.

Borenstein said that those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are at greatest risk for contracting and facing serious illness from all strains of the virus.

“More than ever, we have the tools to stop the spread, protect our loves ones, and put the pandemic behind us,” Borenstein said. “If you haven’t gotten the vaccine yet, today is the day to make your appointment or walk in to a local clinic or pharmacy. We can slow the spread of this variant here in SLO County.”

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.