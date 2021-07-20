Weekly SLO County COVID cases nearly double again. Here’s where

San Luis Obispo County added 129 new coronavirus cases over the past week, according to data from the county Public Health Department, reflecting a steady upward trend in local case numbers.

The county reported 36 new COVID-19 cases from June 30 to July 6, and added 70 cases of coronavirus from July 7 to July 13.

Three times in the past week, daily counts topped 20, the first time that has happened in a seven-day period since early May. Similarly, the county’s 14-day average is at 14 as of July 20, the highest its been since May 8.

The surge in local COVID-19 cases follows the discovery of the Delta variant of the virus in San Luis Obispo County.

The variant seems to spread more easily and quickly than earlier strains of COVID-19, county public health officials said in a June 29 news release, and has been labeled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a variant “of concern.”

Here’s how San Luis Obispo County’s latest coronavirus case numbers break down day-by-day:

July 14: 21





July 15: 17

July 16: 21

July 17: 18





Sunday: 16

Monday: 15

Tuesday: 21

In total, 21,717 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

This week, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 264 people have died due to the virus.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 23

Atascadero: 20

Templeton: 7

San Miguel: 4

South County

Arroyo Grande: 17

Nipomo: 14

Pismo Beach: 3

Grover Beach: 2

Avila Beach: 1

Oceano: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 20

Los Osos: 7

Cambria: 2

Morro Bay: 2

California Men’s Colony: 1

Cal Poly (campus residents): 1

San Simeon: 1

The locations of 20 cases were listed as “other.” A total of seven cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s testing program halted for the summer, and the university had not released new COVID-19 case totals as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 134

Recovered cases: 21,319

People recovering at home: 131

People receiving hospital care: 3

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 264

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,254

San Luis Obispo: 4,084

California Men’s Colony: 2,383

Atascadero: 2,126

Nipomo: 1,609

Arroyo Grande: 1,543

Grover Beach: 896

Oceano: 695

Templeton: 689

Cal Poly (campus residents): 658

San Miguel: 547

Los Osos: 521

Morro Bay: 451

Pismo Beach: 351

Atascadero State Hospital: 188

Cambria: 187

Santa Margarita: 155

Shandon: 140

Creston: 90

Cayucos: 71

Avila Beach: 31

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 8,592

Hispanic and Latino: 7,007

Other and under investigation: 5,077

Asian and Pacific Islander: 471

Black or African American: 282

Multiracial: 241

American Indian or Alaska Native: 47

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.