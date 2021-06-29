First case of Delta COVID variant detected in SLO County, health officials say

Jacob Gonzales Sanchez of Nipomo receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Taylor Gomes, a paramedic with the SNAP Nurse program who has traveled to San Luis Obispo to help administer coronavirus vaccines at county sites. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County has detected its first local case of the Delta coronavirus variant, the county Public Health Department announced Tuesday.

The case was identified by the county’s public health laboratory, according to a news release.

The variant, which was first identified in India, seems to spread more easily and quickly than earlier strains of COVID-19, the release said, and has been labeled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a variant “of concern.”

The CDC considers a variant “of concern” when there is evidence that it spreads more easily, causes more severe disease and leads to increased hospitalizations and deaths, according to the release.

San Luis Obispo County officials are investigating the case to determine how the individual contracted COVID-19 and to take steps to prevent further spread of the variant.

“The Delta variant has been spreading rapidly throughout the world and is quickly taking hold in California,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the release. “This is an unfortunate reminder that the pandemic is not over and we must remain vigilant to prevent a surge in disease.” : get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19, get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick, and continue good habits like washing your hands often. If you cannot get vaccinated, please continue to wear a mask.”

Vaccines in use in the United States remain effective against severe impacts of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, according to the release.

“This variant poses a threat, but we know how to stop its spread,” Borenstein said. “Get tested if you experience symptoms and be sure to protect yourself and your family by getting the vaccine. If you’ve been waiting, now is the time.”

She also encouraged county residents to “stay home if you are sick, and continue good habits like washing your hands often. If you cannot get vaccinated, please continue to wear a mask.”

“Together, we can protect our community and put this pandemic behind us for good,” Borenstein said.

For updates on variants identified in San Luis Obispo County, see detailed statistics at ReadySLO.org.