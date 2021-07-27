Cal Poly will require COVID-19 vaccines for students, employees, CSU announces

A Cal Poly student walks on campus in San Luis Obispo, California, in September 2020. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

All California State University faculty, staff and students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they access campus facilities during the fall, according to a news release sent out on Tuesday morning.

The pending mandate encompasses all 23 CSU campuses, including Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

The university system had previously said it would not require the COVID-19 vaccines until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fully approved them. The vaccines on the market now — manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — were given Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. FDA after they passed phase three trials.

“The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in a news release. “Receiving a COVID vaccine continues to be the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus. We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term.”

All faculty, staff and students wishing to visit CSU campuses in the fall must certify vaccination with their respective university no later than Sept. 30, according to the news release. However, the exact certification date may vary depending on campus, the CSU said.

The CSU said in the news release that most campuses are expected to offer virtual courses, “though resource limitations do not allow for a campus’ or even a program’s full offerings to be made available virtually.”

Faculty, staff and students may seek religious exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the CSU said.

Employees represented by one of the unions will not be disciplined for not adhering to the vaccine mandate “while the CSU is in the meet-and-confer process with its labor unions,” CSU said in the news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.