Will SLO County require masks indoors again amid COVID case increase? Here’s what we know

A highly contagious coronavirus variant is spreading throughout San Luis Obispo County.

What does that mean for indoor face mask recommendations?

County public health officials on Tuesday announced that local cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant tripled this week. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) consider the Delta variant a “variant of concern” because there’s evidence that suggests it’s more contagious and causes more severe disease.

Even so, the county Public Health Department has not yet issued any new recommendations for residents regarding wearing face coverings indoors.

“There are) no plans for additional mandates or mask recommendations at this time,” Michelle Shoresman, Public Health spokeswoman, wrote in an email. “We will continue to follow (California Department of Public Health) and CDC recommendations at this time.”

State and CDC guidance currently say people who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus no longer need to wear masks, except in specific settings including public transit, schools, correctional facilities, medical offices and shelters. Unvaccinated people must continue to wear masks in all indoor public settings, the agencies say.

Coronavirus cases on the rise in SLO County

Coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County have been increasing during the past three weeks. The county reported 36 cases on July 6, 70 cases on July 13 and 129 cases on Tuesday.

The county’s seven-day coronavirus test positivity rate was 2.9% as of Monday, and it’s been climbing steadily since late June, according to California Department of Public Health data. The state’s test positivity rate was 4.5%, and it’s also been increasing consistently throughout July.

Although the county has yet to issue further indoor mask recommendations, school officials contemplating face covering policies for students and employees anticipate that will change relatively soon.

“What we’re seeing, it’s not in our county right now, but it’s moving in various counties across the state, where counties are beginning to reinstate the mask mandate,” said Eric Prater, superintendent of San Luis Coastal Unified School District. “So we expect something like that will occur here.”

Central Coast counties recommend indoor mask use

A recent increase in COVID-19 cases has prompted public health authorities in Los Angeles County to again require wearing masks indoors for all residents, regardless of vaccine status.

Public health officials in Monterey, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties have recommended that residents wear masks indoors, but they’ve not yet mandated face coverings.

As of Tuesday, 17 of California’s 58 counties have issued similar recommendations, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A letter from Monterey, Napa, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties issued on Monday cites increasing numbers of coronavirus cases and the rise of the Delta variant as the reason behind the mask guidance.

“Out of an abundance of caution, people are recommended to wear masks indoors in places like grocery or retail stores, theaters, and family entertainment centers, even if they are fully vaccinated,” the letter said.

