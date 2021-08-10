Coronavirus
2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in SLO County as new cases soar
San Luis Obispo County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as the number of new cases in the area rises at a dramatic rate not seen since the worst of the pandemic in January.
The sudden increase fueled by the more contagious Delta variant is also stressing local hospitals, which are now treating 26 COVID patients, including five in intensive care units. The number of patients receiving ICU care is the highest since late February.
The two coronavirus patients who died this week were both in their 50s, according to the county Public Health Department. A total of 269 residents have now died due to COVID-19.
“Like most of you, we wish COVID was over, but it is not,” Dr. Rick Rosen, San Luis Obispo County deputy health officer said in a news release. “These tragic losses and increasing case counts are further proof that our community continues to battle this deadly virus.”
SLO County’s case rate is now at 30.8 per 100,000 people, the highest seen since 32.5 on Jan. 18 and the third-highest weekly rate since the county started tracking that statistic in September.
The spike in cases can be seen all across the new county-level data released on Tuesday.
Overall, 603 new cases were reported over the last week, up from 386 the week prior. The daily totals topped out at 140 on Aug. 5, the most since Feb. 4, when 167 new cases were recorded.
Meanwhile, the 14-day average continues to climb, as well, hitting 71 cases on Tuesday, the most since Feb. 17, when 76 were reported.
Already in the first 10 days of August, SLO County has recorded more new cases — 773 — than in any month since March, while the number of active cases is at 733, most since 788 on Feb. 22.
The number of active cases has doubled in less than two weeks and is 10 times what it was exactly one month ago. Still, the current count is well below the worst of the winter spike, when active cases exceeded 3,200 in early January.
It’s been almost two months since California fully reopened on June 15. The current coronavirus case increase is a stark change from last summer and comes at a concerning time, just as children prepare to head back to school.
“Our 14-day average case counts are at a level we haven’t seen in nearly six months,” Rosen said. “COVID-19 is not going away, and we all need to do what we can to protect ourselves and our community. I implore those in our community that have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”
Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past week break down day by day:
In total, 22,959 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Paso Robles: 124
Atascadero: 84
Templeton: 47
Santa Margarita: 7
San Miguel: 6
Shandon: 5
Atascadero State Hospital: 1
South County
- Arroyo Grande: 70
Nipomo: 42
- Grover Beach: 22
Pismo Beach: 13
Oceano: 8
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 128
Los Osos: 13
Morro Bay: 10
Cambria: 4
Cayucos: 3
Cal Poly (campus residents): 2
California Men’s Colony: 1
The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 56 cases remained under investigation.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 733
- Recovered cases: 21,956
- People recovering at home: 707
- People receiving hospital care: 26
- Total people in intensive care units: 5
People in intensive care units out of the county: 0
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 269
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 4,366
- San Luis Obispo: 4,196
California Men’s Colony: 2,383
- Atascadero: 2,211
Nipomo: 1,653
Arroyo Grande: 1,618
Grover Beach: 936
Oceano: 716
Templeton: 714
Cal Poly (campus residents): 659
San Miguel: 552
Los Osos: 547
Morro Bay: 469
Pismo Beach: 368
Atascadero State Hospital: 188
Santa Margarita: 164
Cambria: 192
Shandon: 140
Creston: 91
Cayucos: 78
Avila Beach: 31
San Simeon: 21
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 8,420
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,991
- Other and under investigation: 5,023
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 463
- Black or African American: 268
- Multiracial: 240
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 43
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.
The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.
To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.
