2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in SLO County as new cases soar

San Luis Obispo County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as the number of new cases in the area rises at a dramatic rate not seen since the worst of the pandemic in January.

The sudden increase fueled by the more contagious Delta variant is also stressing local hospitals, which are now treating 26 COVID patients, including five in intensive care units. The number of patients receiving ICU care is the highest since late February.

The two coronavirus patients who died this week were both in their 50s, according to the county Public Health Department. A total of 269 residents have now died due to COVID-19.

“Like most of you, we wish COVID was over, but it is not,” Dr. Rick Rosen, San Luis Obispo County deputy health officer said in a news release. “These tragic losses and increasing case counts are further proof that our community continues to battle this deadly virus.”

SLO County’s case rate is now at 30.8 per 100,000 people, the highest seen since 32.5 on Jan. 18 and the third-highest weekly rate since the county started tracking that statistic in September.

The spike in cases can be seen all across the new county-level data released on Tuesday.

Overall, 603 new cases were reported over the last week, up from 386 the week prior. The daily totals topped out at 140 on Aug. 5, the most since Feb. 4, when 167 new cases were recorded.

Meanwhile, the 14-day average continues to climb, as well, hitting 71 cases on Tuesday, the most since Feb. 17, when 76 were reported.

Already in the first 10 days of August, SLO County has recorded more new cases — 773 — than in any month since March, while the number of active cases is at 733, most since 788 on Feb. 22.

The number of active cases has doubled in less than two weeks and is 10 times what it was exactly one month ago. Still, the current count is well below the worst of the winter spike, when active cases exceeded 3,200 in early January.

It’s been almost two months since California fully reopened on June 15. The current coronavirus case increase is a stark change from last summer and comes at a concerning time, just as children prepare to head back to school.

“Our 14-day average case counts are at a level we haven’t seen in nearly six months,” Rosen said. “COVID-19 is not going away, and we all need to do what we can to protect ourselves and our community. I implore those in our community that have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past week break down day by day:

Aug. 4: 42





Aug. 5: 140

Aug. 6: 107

Aug. 7: 77





Sunday: 72

Monday: 80

Tuesday: 85

In total, 22,959 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 124

Atascadero: 84

Templeton: 47

Santa Margarita: 7

San Miguel: 6

Shandon: 5

Atascadero State Hospital: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 70

Nipomo: 42

Grover Beach: 22

Pismo Beach: 13

Oceano: 8

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 128

Los Osos: 13

Morro Bay: 10

Cambria: 4

Cayucos: 3

Cal Poly (campus residents): 2

California Men’s Colony: 1

The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 56 cases remained under investigation.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 733

Recovered cases: 21,956

People recovering at home: 707

People receiving hospital care: 26

Total people in intensive care units: 5

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 269

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,366

San Luis Obispo: 4,196

California Men’s Colony: 2,383

Atascadero: 2,211

Nipomo: 1,653

Arroyo Grande: 1,618

Grover Beach: 936

Oceano: 716

Templeton: 714

Cal Poly (campus residents): 659

San Miguel: 552

Los Osos: 547

Morro Bay: 469

Pismo Beach: 368

Atascadero State Hospital: 188

Santa Margarita: 164

Cambria: 192

Shandon: 140

Creston: 91

Cayucos: 78

Avila Beach: 31

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 8,420

Hispanic and Latino: 6,991

Other and under investigation: 5,023

Asian and Pacific Islander: 463

Black or African American: 268

Multiracial: 240

American Indian or Alaska Native: 43

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.