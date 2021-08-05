SLO County health care district requires all employees to get COVID vaccines

Bartolo Garcia of San Simeon receives his first COVID-19 vaccine on March 6, 2021, from Tim Benes, paramedic and operations manager for the Cambria Community Healthcare District, during the town’s first clinic administering the vaccinations. The district is requiring all employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus by Sept. 30. ktanner@thetribunenews.com

All employees of the Cambria Community Healthcare District, which provides ambulance and other services on the North Coast, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30.

District board directors voted unanimously Aug. 3 to impose the new policy, which requires employees to show proof of vaccination.

District administrator Mike McDonough said via phone that the majority of the district’s employees have already received coronavirus vaccines.

According to the new policy, employees can request an exemption based on their religious beliefs or medical issues, but those who do must be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

McDonough said any employee who goes that route must strictly observe all COVID-19 pandemic protocols while around other people, including wearing face masks.

The administrator said the district’s first responders have already been following those guidelines — wearing the highest protection level masks when on calls that put them in contact with patients, accident victims and others. The district also has special routines to clean its ambulances and equipment after every call.

McDonough explained that the eight-week delay between the vote and the deadline allows currently unvaccinated employees enough time to complete the vaccination process, should they opt to get either of the two-dose vaccines that are currently available in the United States.

People who receive their first dose of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines must wait 21 days to a month before the second dose is administered. Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine requires only one shot.

“I want to reassure the public again that it is still safe to call 911” and request that an ambulance take them to the hospital, McDonough said.

“We’re doing more than most places are,” he said, “taking every step possible to keep the public and our employees safe.”

Where to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

The SLO County Public Health Department is also offering gift cards for locals who get their vaccine, as well as a raffle for people who help friends and family members get coronavirus shots.