SLO County asks for help as contract tracers struggle to keep up with COVID case surge

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are seeking the public’s help as contract tracers strive to keep up with a growing number of coronavirus cases.

A surge in coronavirus cases is straining the agency’s resources and workers aren’t able to call those infected with or exposed to COVID-19 as quickly as in the past, the county Public Health Department said in a news release.

Public health officials are urging people who test positive for the virus to isolate themselves and inform their close contacts so they can also self-quarantine.

“Don’t wait to isolate,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, county public health officer, said in the release. “Our contact tracers are trying to keep up with the surge in cases but we are not able to personally speak with everyone. We need your help. Stay home for at least 10 days if you test positive or have been exposed.”

According to the county, contract tracers are working as quickly as possible to call and investigate all high-risk COVID-19 cases, including those involving people over the age of 50 and health care workers.

County residents who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a text message with a link to complete a questionnaire rather than a phone call, the release said.

“It is critical that all those who receive a call or message immediately isolate and inform their close contacts,” public health officials said.

Self-isolation should begin immediately after a positive coronavirus test and last for at least 10 days, the agency said.

Anyone who comes in close contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19 should begin the same 10-day self-quarantine process, public health officials said. That means coming within six feet of the infected person for 15 minutes or more.

When quarantine is complete, people should self-certify online to be released rather than calling the county Public Health Department.

For workers whose employers require documentation showing that they’ve been released from isolation or quarantine, the county provides an online form to help individuals self-certify.

“It’s not too late to protect yourself from this disease and help stop the surge,” Borenstein said. “Now is the time to get your vaccine.”

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

The SLO County Public Health Department is also offering gift cards for locals who get their vaccine, as well as a raffle for people who help friends and family members get coronavirus shots.