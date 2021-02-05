Cal Poly students may have been exposed to COVID after false-positive tests. What happened?

A student walks across Canyon Circle near the entrance of Cal Poly’s Poly Canyon Village apartments. mshuman@thetribunenews.com

He’d been really careful: masking up, social distancing, following all the rules.

But still, second-year Cal Poly mechanical engineering student Bjorn Thorsen got a notification late one night saying he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to move into an on-campus isolation room at the Poly Canyon Village apartments.

“My friends were all kind of in a panic because they were worried they’d been exposed after lasting this long,” he said. “So it was definitely a stressful first weekend.”

On Jan. 26, six days after he’d taken that first test, however, Thorsen got another notification. And, again, he was surprised by it.

Thorsen was one of 41 students at Cal Poly to have been notified of a positive COVID-19 test result, when in fact he was not positive for the virus. In moving Thorsen and the other students who had received false positive test notifications to isolate in apartments with others who had tested positive, the university inadvertently exposed several of them to contagious people.

The flawed test results were given by Avellino Lab, an outside company Cal Poly contracted to carry out the university’s surveillance testing program., and the 41 positives were originally reported by the university as a “concerning rise” in COVID-19 case numbers.

Students living on campus, going to campus for any reason or living with someone who does are tested twice weekly by Avellino. Of the more than 65,000 tests the company has conducted since September 2020, only those 41 test are known to have been false positives, according to the company.

Cal Poly has begun phasing in saliva-based testing, a procedure developed by university faculty and staff. It aims to fully transition away from Avellino testing to its saliva testing by Feb. 22, according to Matt Lazier, a university spokesperson.

Twenty-eight of the 41 students who had received the false positive results were cleared soon after the university was notified of the testing error. Those students were staying only with other students who had the same faulty testing notification, according to Lazier.

Bjorn Thorsen, a second-year Cal Poly mechanical engineering student, sits alone in his on-campus apartment at Poly Canyon Village, where he is isolating due to possible exposure to COVID-19 after he received a false-postive test. Courtesy photo

The other 13 had to remain in isolation and undergo continued testing to ensure they hadn’t contracted the virus.

As of Thursday, a total of 80 COVID-positive students were in isolation, according to the university.

Cal Poly students isolate with COVID-positive roommates

When on-campus Cal Poly students are moved into isolation quarters, they are housed with up to three roommates who have tested positive for COVID-19. Each roommate has their own bedroom and shares a kitchen, living space and two bathrooms.

So, unbeknownst to the university at the time, it had cooped up 13 healthy students alongside those who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were, in some cases, exhibiting clear signs of the virus, according to student accounts of their time spent in isolation.

“I was pretty angry at first because it wasn’t like I was going out and then got exposed to COVID,” Thorsen said. “I was exposed because Housing put me with someone who had COVID.”

After it was notified of the mistake, Cal Poly moved the 13 remaining students with the false positive tests into separate isolation rooms — sometimes nearly a week after they’d initially been placed in isolation.

Now, the students are living in Poly Canyon Village apartments by themselves.

The mistake and subsequent exposure to the coronavirus meant that those students were required to spend additional time in isolation. What normally would have been a 10-day stint turned into at least two full weeks.

While in isolation, Cal Poly ensures students have all the support and services they may need. This includes laundry, meal delivery, and regular calls from university Health Center and Housing officials to check in on them.

Students are asked to bring “only what you need for up to 10 days,” according to emails sent to students from University Housing. The apartment is already stocked with bedding, towels, cough drops, tissues and cleaning supplies, the emails say.

Paying for food while in isolation becomes expensive, students say

Staying in isolation isn’t an expensive endeavor for those with a university meal plan. But for others without a meal plan, like second-year history major Ethan Yoon, living in isolation without easy access to cheap groceries isn’t ideal.

“I don’t do breakfast because it gets pretty expensive each day,” Yoon said, who orders in delivery for most of his meals. “So each day, it’s probably like 22 bucks for lunch and dinner. And about $30 for all three meals.”

Second-year Cal Poly history major Ethan Yoon is one of 13 students placed in isolation after receiving false-positive COVID-19 tests. He said he was glad he thought to bring his guitar with him, but he’s eager for the isolation period to be over. Courtesy photo

Yoon, who also received a false positive COVID-19 test result, said he now just “holds out” until lunch because of the meal costs. Luckily, he said, his parents are able to help him foot the bill for the meals.

Usually, Yoon said he would be cooking every day. Though students can get groceries delivered to their apartment during isolation, it’s still more expensive than just shopping for yourself, he said.

“I understand I have to pay for the first 10 days (of isolation), but these unexpected, additional days I feel like I shouldn’t have to pay for,” Yoon said.

Thorsen said he was able to use some of his remaining university meal plan credits from his first year at the school. After that ran out, some of his friends have offered to drop off food at the apartment, he said.

Students who are food insecure and don’t have the resources can get support from Cal Poly Cares, Lazier wrote in an email to The Tribune. University isolation support staff also calls students regularly while they are isolating “to check in, make sure they are eating, and identify and support their needs,” Lazier wrote.

Extended isolation wears on mental health of students

Both Yoon and Thorsen live in Poly Canyon Village normally, so they’re used to the buildings and being able to have roommates even during a pandemic.

But now, since moving into isolation — even the first time around with the COVID-positive roommates, both said the time spent alone and locked inside is starting to wear on them. The 10 days they were originally supposed to stay in isolation got extended to 15 or 16 days, they said.

“I’ll escape late at night just to walk around outside by myself and get some fresh air,” Thorsen said. “I’m starting to go a little stir crazy, and I’m used to being able to speak with at least some people face to face.”

Yoon said he’s grateful he thought to bring his guitar with him to isolation, but even so, he’s now just constantly stressed and frustrated at the situation.

While in isolation, Thorsen said he asked to be tested every day for COVID-19 to “make sure I wasn’t staying in here a day longer than I need to.” Yoon gets tested at the usual rate: twice a week.

The tests are conducted by a Cal Poly health worker who goes to each of their apartments. The students then self-conduct the nasal swab test.

And both Yoon and Thorsen said all of their tests since being in isolation have come back negative.

“Most of my classes are asynchronous, so it’s definitely not so bad with those,” Yoon said. “But I do have one in-person lab, which I cannot currently attend, which really sucks because I’m missing out on those in-persons that I really need.”