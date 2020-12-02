How has COVID-19 affected Cal Poly? This dashboard tracks cases, testing data

Cal Poly brought thousands of students to campus in mid-September to live in residence halls and take in-person classes.

Since then, COVID-19 cases among students have grown steadily until a recent outbreak beginning the first week of November. The San Luis Obispo university saw its case numbers more than triple since Halloween, an increase from 259 to 855.

Many of those cases involved students living on campus who went to Cal Poly’s on-campus Health Center to get tested for the novel coronavirus, as well as those living in dorms.

Cal Poly students have a week of virtual final exams before an academic break begins on Dec. 5. Most students living on campus went home in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday — including some who were under quarantine or isolation orders — and no in-person classes will take place until winter term begins Jan. 4, 2021.

Much is still unknown about the recent Cal Poly outbreak — such as how many students have tested positive at San Luis Obispo County testing sites, or how many university employees have tested positive.

The university only required students to get tested three times over the fall quarter, meaning that students could have unknowingly spread the virus after contracting it during a week in which they were not required to get tested.

Cal Poly also does not publish how many employees have tested positive for the virus, even though employees often go to campus to teach in-person classes, clean facilities, cook food or provide sanitation services for the university’s COVID-19 isolation residences.

Additionally, the total number of students who tested positive for COVID-19 living on campus or off campus is not clear. Cal Poly does not document whether students live on or off campus if they are tested in the university’s “ongoing testing program.” As of Dec. 1, that accounted for 134 individuals.

Faculty and staff have criticized Cal Poly for its COVID-19 dashboard, which tracks the current number of positive students, the number of tests performed by its Campus Health & Wellbeing lab and Avellino Lab USA, and the number of isolated or quarantined students.

However, it does not indicate how the university’s COVID-19 case numbers and testing data have changed over time.

Below is The Tribune’s COVID-19 dashboard for Cal Poly, which will be updated daily and modified when additional data are released by the university and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

The dashboard tracks the number of COVID-19 positive students since Sept. 15 — the day after classes began — and the number of tests performed by the university and its outsourced partner, Avellino Lab USA, as well as how the university’s COVID-19 test positivity rate compares to that of the city of San Luis Obispo.

Last updated: Dec. 2 at 9:00 a.m.