We’re back! + On Wednesdays, we have Bernie memes: This week in Outspoken

It is Wednesday, Jan. 27, and this is the Outspoken newsletter.

We’re baaaaaaack.

It’s nice to virtually see you again, young SLO County! Hopefully 2021 is treating you better than the garbage fire we called 2020.

I’m really excited to be writing to you once again to let you know about some developments with our reporting here at The Tribune.

As all of you are aware, last year we launched the Outspoken project aimed at amplifying your voices ahead of the election. During that effort, we heard from more than 200 San Luis Obispo County residents under age 40 about their concerns and what they wanted elected officials to do about them.

Over the course of the summer and fall, we reported on a range of issues, including recycling, child care affordability and diversity — and we couldn’t have done it without you.

From participation in our surveys to sharing the stories, it was clear there are so many of you who desperately want your voices heard in local government. It was also clear there were so many more stories out there for us to report than we could in so short a time frame.

Which leads us to now.

The Tribune is committing to reporting on issues that matter to young San Luis Obispo County residents by extending the Outspoken project into the future. For the next several months, we at The Tribune will dive even deeper into the things that matter most to you, and fight to get your voices represented in local government.

We’ll approach those issues you identified last year like affordable housing and police reform, and examine the best possible solutions for you, your friends and your families.

And we’ll need you along to help us every step of the way.

To kick off this new phase of Outspoken, we are asking you once again to share with us your priorities.

What do you care most about?

What is the thing you wish your neighbors were talking about?

What is the one thing that would make your life on the Central Coast better?

Let us know by filling out our Google Form here.

And share the form with your friends and family so they can have their say, as well. We need as many people as possible participating in the project for it to succeed.

Working together, we can bring all of your voices to the table and make the Central Coast a place where young residents thrive.

So excited to be doing this with you, young SLO County!

Best,

Kaytlyn Leslie

• • •

P.S. That was a very serious reintroduction to Outspoken. How about some memes to make up for it?

Check out our story on a local photographer’s take on the viral Bernie Sanders meme here. Got to say, it’s the Bernie sitting with the Arroyo Grande roosters for me.

Sanders sitting with the roosters in the Village of Arroyo Grande. Photographer Vivian Krug Cotton has created her own versions of the viral Bernie Sanders meme featuring SLO County landmarks. Vivian Krug Cotton

