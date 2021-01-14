Under 40 in SLO County? Tell us what you want The Tribune to report on in 2021

ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

In 2020, The Tribune asked young San Luis Obispo County residents what you wanted your candidates to talk about as they fought for your votes.

In 2021, we are changing that question: What do you want The Tribune to talk about this year?

The Tribune launched a unique project this past summer, called Outspoken, that aimed to amplify the voices of young San Luis Obispo County residents during the 2020 election. We heard from more than 200 people under the age of 40 about everything from the lack of affordable housing to the need for better broadband internet while people are working from home.

Leading up to the election, we published Q&As with candidates on your top issues, solutions-based stories focused on concerns such as affordable childcare and recycling woes and informative articles on everything you needed to know to vote. (You can read more about that first phase of Outspoken here.)

Throughout our reporting it was clear that there was so much more to delve into.

Young SLO County is a largely under-represented group in local government. For a variety of reasons, younger people are less likely to be civically engaged than their older counterparts; yet the decisions made at the local level impact their lives and ability to succeed in San Luis Obispo County just the same.

We want to help bring your voices to the forefront, even outside of election season.

The Tribune plans to continue its coverage of young SLO County through 2021. This year, our reporters will go even deeper into the issues you and your families care about. No subject is too small or too large.

But first, we need your help.

Before we can start crafting an idea of what Outspoken should investigate, The Tribune needs you to tell us what you care about. Are you worried about lack of stop signs in your neighborhood? How about rising sea levels? Child care availability? Access to public meetings?

Your responses will help to shape our Outspoken coverage this year and could help bring about the changes you wish to see locally. We could not do this without you.

