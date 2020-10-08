San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

SLO County is expensive. Here’s how candidates say they can keep young people from fleeing

It’s a universally recognized truth that San Luis Obispo County is not the most affordable place to live, especially for younger residents and families.

In fact, it’s routinely named one of the the least affordable areas in the nation.

In 2020, the San Luis Obispo County metropolitan statistical area was named the eighth least affordable place to buy a home in the second quarter of 2020, according to data from the Housing Opportunity Index.

According to the index, an affordability analysis published by the National Association of Homebuilders and Wells Fargo, only 23.2% of the homes sold locally between April and June would be affordable for a median-income-earning household.

BestPlaces.Net, a website that analyzes cost of living and affordability, says San Luis Obispo County has the 17th highest cost of living of metropolitan statistical areas in the United States. Its cost-of-living calculator takes into account factors including housing, transportation, utilities, health care and food and groceries, according to the website.

Outspoken

Sign up for our Outspoken newsletter, covering the issues most important to young voters.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

San Luis Obispo County even ranked above New York City in high cost of living, according to the list.

A pre-COVID-19 survey by economic advancement group REACH found that a massive exodus of middle-class workers, especially young adults, from the Central Coast was likely in the coming decade if drastic measures weren’t taken to improve the local climate.

Take into account that that survey was completed before the current economic downturn sparked by coronavirus, and it’s no surprise that local affordability is a key concern for young voters this election.

As part of our Outspoken project to amplify the voices of San Luis Obispo County’s under-40 residents, The Tribune found that affordability, especially as it pertains to salaries and housing, was the chief issue for most young voters.

Outspoken gathers and amplifies the concerns, questions and issues that local millennials and voting-age Gen Zers care about in SLO County. Get the latest stories and join the conversation:

Sign up for the Outspoken Newsletter
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

At the same time that we surveyed more than 200 young county residents, we sent four questions to all candidates seeking local public office to help learn where they stand on some of those priorities.

We received responses from 46 candidates, who each gave their takes on local issues in 1,000 characters or less.

Here are their responses on the question of affordability. Their responses to the other top Outspoken issues — homelessness, diversity and the environment — will be published in future stories.

We’ve organized the candidates’ responses below by jurisdiction. Where applicable, we’ve also indicated what position they are running for. The answers have been lightly edited for spelling errors or for brevity.

To learn more about candidates’ stances on other issues, check out The Tribune’s new voter guide tool here.

Question: Many middle-class workers say they plan to leave the Central Coast in the coming decade due to the high cost of living, rental and home prices, the job market and other factors. What can your city do to keep young families and residents from fleeing SLO County?

Atascadero

Mayor:

City Council:

Grover Beach

Mayor:

City Council (four-year term):

City Council (two-year term):

Morro Bay

Mayor:

City Council:

Paso Robles

City Council, District 3:

City Council, District 4:

Pismo Beach

Mayor:

City Council:

San Luis Obispo

Mayor:

City Council:

California State Assembly, District 35

California State Senate, District 17

U.S. House of Representatives, 24th District

How to get involved with Outspoken

This isn’t the end of the conversation.

As part of the Outspoken project, Tribune reporters are talking with candidates about the Citizen’s Agenda and other election topics. Future stories will delve into the environment, diversity, homelessness and the availability of childcare.

Under 40 and want to share your priorities? Fill out the form below.

Follow more of our reporting on Outspoken: SLO County
See all 6 stories
Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service