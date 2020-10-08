Elections
Where can you drop off your SLO County ballot?
If you’re a registered voter in San Luis Obispo County, you’ve likely already received your election ballot in the mail.
County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong announced last week that ballot packets were on the way to the thousands of registered local voters ahead of the November election.
You may have already filled out your ballot. (If not, here’s a quick guide for how to do so.) Now the question is: What do you do with it?
The most straightforward option is mailing your ballot to the San Luis Obispo County Elections Office. You don’t even have to worry about postage since that is covered by the county.
But if you don’t want to go to your nearest U.S. Post Office location, you can drop off your ballot at one of a handful of San Luis Obispo County ballot drop-off locations that opened this week.
The Tribune has created a map of local drop off boxes and Voting Service Centers for your voting convenience.
Drop-off boxes were in place as of Oct. 5, and will remain open through Nov. 3. Voting Service Centers will open with the start of early voting on Oct. 31 and continue to operate through Election Day.
But remember: If you do choose to mail your ballot, it must be postmarked before or on Election Day to make sure your vote is counted.
Have any questions or concerns about the voting process? Let us know via the form available here.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Happy voting, SLO County!
Comments